The Rundown: Will You All Go Back And Watch ‘Detroiters’ Now?

The Rundown is a weekly column that highlights some of the biggest, weirdest, and most notable events of the week in entertainment. The number of items will vary, as will the subject matter. It will not always make a ton of sense. Some items might not even be about entertainment, to be honest, or from this week. The important thing is that it’s Friday and we are here to have some fun.

ITEM NUMBER ONE — Oh, so now you all get it

Late last year, just a few weeks before Christmas, Comedy Central canceled Detroiters. This was sad at the time and is still sad now. Detroiters was a perfectly silly show, an oasis in the desert of bleak dramas and increasing bleak comedies. The show’s creators and stars, real-life best friends Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson, were committed to doing just the dumbest and goofiest and best stuff they could as often as possible and I respected them greatly for it. Go watch the “Farmer Zack” episode and tell me that’s not a good show. Don’t lie to me. Don’t lie.

Anyway, a few things of note have happened since the cancellation. First, Veep ended its iconic run on HBO and in the final moments of the final episode, we learned that — spoilers comin’ in hot — Sam Richardson’s character, Richard Splett eventually becomes president and wins a Nobel Peace Prize. It was a great ending and a big win for the only nice character — and one of the funniest — on the entire show. Second, Tim Robinson’s sketch show, I Think You Should Leave, premiered on Netflix and took over the entire internet. You’ve seen the screencaps. It just got renewed for a much-deserved second season and everyone is approximately jazzed.

So… will you guys please go back and watch Detroiters now? Now that you’re all pretty obsessed with its two leads? I yelled at you about it while the show was still on the air but I respect that there’s a lot of television and you can’t watch everything. It’s so good, though. And so funny. It’s got those guys you like in it. Come on. Come onnnnnnnn.

Admittedly, some of this is part of my master plan to get the show back on the air. Not all of it. Some of it is just because I think you’ll enjoy it and you seem pretty stressed and it could help take the edge off. But mostly, I want everyone to watch the older episodes — still on Comedy Central’s website — and get way into it and then I want someone at Netflix to say “Well, dang, we’re already in the Tim Robinson business, might as well throw some money at this beloved low-budget show of his, too.” Boom. I get my show back. And all you have to do is watch a nice show and laugh a bunch. There are no losers here. There are literally no losers. It’s a perfect plan. Go watch Detroiters.

ITEM NUMBER TWO — What a week for the cast of Barry

The second season of Barry wrapped up a few weeks ago and it pleases me very much to inform you that the cast is already having a pretty great summer, no one more than my beloved NoHo Hank himself, Anthony Carrigan. Carrigan deserves every good thing happens to him. He’s so great as Hank, the sweet and naive Chechen mobster who texts Bitmoji to his friends and dances on rooftops and survives inter-gang squabbles like a friendly cockroach. It’s a wonderful character and a wonderful performance and it’s all led to Carrigan now landing a role as the villain in the upcoming Bill & Ted continuation movie.

The new story, according to the production, once again centers on the affable best friends, now middle-aged and still yet to fulfill their rock ‘n’ roll destiny. When a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe, the pair sets out on a new adventure, helped along by their daughters, old friends, a new batch of historical figures and a few music legends. Carrigan’s character details are being kept in a phone booth, but it is known that he will be the duo’s relentless adversary.

NoHo Hank and John Wick, together in a movie. I’ve mentioned before in this column that I think sometimes Hollywood makes casting decisions only to please me, personally (no you’re a delusional narcissist), and this might be the best example yet. I hope they become friends. I hope it leads to the Barry and John Wick universes intertwining. Barry staying at The Continental, Fuches trying to kill John Wick to get his hands on the bounty, Hank popping up in the homeless underground to ask Laurence Fishburne and Jason Mantzoukas for help. All of it. Tie my hitman universes together. Hell, get Villanelle in there, too. Or just cast Jodie Comer in Bill & Ted. I mean, if I’m being greedy…

Carrigan isn’t the only member of the cast who is having a great month of June, either. Look at all these fish Henry Winkler caught on vacation.

Happy day oh my pic.twitter.com/IZBh75Zp9F — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) June 16, 2019

Hello from mr brown pic.twitter.com/4eigGZXUzl — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) June 17, 2019

First gorgeous rainbow of this Tuesday pic.twitter.com/dfSWx8mzaj — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) June 18, 2019

It is really pretty incredible to me that the guy who played the Fonz is now a sweet older man who interrupts all the petty arguments and bad news on my Twitter timeline to share pictures of fish he caught. He’s the greatest and he’s probably the one person in the world who is using social media properly. Good for him.