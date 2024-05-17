When Is ‘Interview With The Vampire’ Season 2, Episode 2 Out?

It’s tough to match an episode of television to its title. “Which one is ‘The One Where Ross Finds Out’ again?” OK, maybe Friends doesn’t have this problem, and neither does Interview with the Vampire.
The critically-acclaimed AMC series starring Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt has some distinct episode titles, including this week’s: “Do You Know What It Means to Be Loved by Death.” It’s not only a line from author Anne Rice’s gothic novel that the show is based on, it also makes for a memorable title. But how can you watch it?
How To Watch Interview With The Vampire Season 2, Episode 2
The second episode of Interview with the Vampire‘s second season, “Do You Know What It Means to Be Loved by Death,” premieres on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, May 17, at 9 p.m. EST. Here’s more:
In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Delainey Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Assad Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.
You can watch a preview of the episode below.
Do you know what it means to be loved by death?
Don't miss an all new episode of #InterviewWithTheVampire Sunday at 9pm on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/teQNnOziVz
— Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire (@Immortal_AMC) May 13, 2024