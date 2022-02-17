When Will The ‘Ozark’ Finale Stream On Netflix?

(Spoilers from Netflix’s Ozark will be found below.)

The first half of the fourth (and final) Ozark season recently dropped on Netflix. These seven episodes, of course, satisfied the masses (multiple seasons continue to land in Netflix’s Top 10 charts each week), but it already feels like it’s been a long time since January 21. When will the final seven episodes (technically referred to as Season 4, Part II), including the finale, arrive?

Yep, the Byrde family’s money laundering ways will eventually come to an end. No one knows who will make it out alive (especially after that major car wreck) or if it’s even possible for them to go back to their Chicago social circle. Let’s just say that getting in deep with drug lords does not bode well for anyone’s well being. And we need to find out what happens when Ruth goes after Javi (because, despite Marty’s warnings, that’s almost certainly what she will do) to avenge Wyatt’s death.

As for the “when” of things, Netflix has kept quiet on a firm date, but they’re beginning to reveal their pattern for two-part season release formats. After Masters of the Universe: Revelation launched on July 23, 2021 with a second part on November 23, 2021, and Unsolved Mysteries debuted on July 1, 2021 with a second half on October 19, 2021, we can guess that Ozark will followup within four to six months.

So, hopefully this means that we’ll see what happens with explosive Ruth and the harrowing-looking car wreck by summer. And given Netflix’s usual release format, people should be able to start binging at 12:00am PST on release date. So… it could be finale time by 7:00am PST? The most dedicated viewers might be on it by early morning.

‘Ozark’ is currently streaming (through Season 4, Part 1) on Netflix.