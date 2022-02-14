When Will ‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part II Return On Netflix?

(Plentiful spoilers from Netflix’s Ozark will be found below.)

Any devoted Ozark viewer surely already tore through the first half of the show’s final season (which arrived on January 21), so you’re undoubtedly wondering when the next fix will arrive. The unusually structured season will actually wrap up the show, and god only knows whether the Byrde family’s money laundering ways will end, and they’ll be able to peacefully head back to Chicago. This doesn’t seem too likely, especially since the series has let us know that there’s a major car wreck involved.

As well, Ruth Langmore ended the half-season in a rage, justifiably so, following the death of her cousin, Wyatt, who was murdered by Javi after he killed Darlene. Ruth discovered the scene and went straight to Marty and demanded answers on who did the deed. She steadfastly vowed that justice will be served upon the killer. Jonah, of course, spilled the details of Javi’s identity, and even though Marty warned Ruth away from vengeance, it’s unlikely that she’ll listen to him.

When will the repercussions go down? Netflix hasn’t revealed a precise date, but we can make a guess, based upon similarly structured seasons from the streaming service. With Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the first part arrived on July 23, 2021 and the next followup on November 23, 2021. For Unsolved Mysteries, the first half season streamed on on July 1, 2021 with the rest arriving on October 19, 2021.

So, anywhere between four and six months seems like the spacing that Netflix typically works with during divided seasons. We should know more soon, but fingers crossed that we’ll see the Ozark finale this summer.

‘Ozark’ is currently streaming (Season 4, Part 1) on Netflix.