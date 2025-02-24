James Gunn has so many balls in the air, I wonder if he has time to sleep. The Suicide Squad director is in the midst of getting the DCU off the ground, first with the animated Creature Commando series (that has been renewed for a second season) and later this year with Superman (and Krypton) bounding over skyscrapers and into theaters. In the meantime, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is currently in production, but what of Peacemaker?
The John Cena-starring series is being grandfathered into the DCU, sort of. The first season isn’t canon, but the second season will land in the DCU fold. Additionally, Frank Grillo will reprise his Creature Commandos character, Rick Flag, Sr., this time in live action with the Grillo hair and everything. Adding Frank Grillo to an existing show does generally go well, so of course people want to know when this will happen.
When Will Peacemaker Season 2 Stream On Max?
As Deadline confirms, the series “is still on track for August.” So get ready for John Cena’s ultra-violent vigilante to pop off with more TV-MA action while delivering the brand of humor that tells you exactly who’s on top of the scripts. That would be James Gunn, obviously, and he further told Deadline that he and follow DCU co-chief Peter Safran intended to make the Waller spin off series happen, but more Peacemaker came forth from Gunn’s mind first: “We were going to go with Waller before Peacemaker (Season 2), but I wrote Peacemaker quickly and were ready to go.”
Peacemaker‘s first season (starring Cena, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick) is currently streaming on Max.