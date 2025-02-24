James Gunn has so many balls in the air, I wonder if he has time to sleep. The Suicide Squad director is in the midst of getting the DCU off the ground, first with the animated Creature Commando series (that has been renewed for a second season) and later this year with Superman (and Krypton) bounding over skyscrapers and into theaters. In the meantime, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is currently in production, but what of Peacemaker?

The John Cena-starring series is being grandfathered into the DCU, sort of. The first season isn’t canon, but the second season will land in the DCU fold. Additionally, Frank Grillo will reprise his Creature Commandos character, Rick Flag, Sr., this time in live action with the Grillo hair and everything. Adding Frank Grillo to an existing show does generally go well, so of course people want to know when this will happen.