This hasn’t turned out splendidly for Dwight “The General” Manfredi, given the events of the first season finale, but this show has turned out well for Stallone, who seems to be having a ball on TV and enjoying a nice departure from his decades of action movies. The dude had even declared himself done with his most famous role, Rocky Balboa, and whaddya know, Paramount TV King Taylor Sheridan had a role tailor made to pick up the next phase of his career.

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone will soon be riding his flagship horse into the sunset, and that’s fine (really!). The spin offs can carry that torch, as can Sheridan’s enormous (other) stable of shows that can keep his screenwriting fires burning. That includes his third-most popular series , Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone as the loyal mob capo who thought he’d be welcomed back with open arms after keeping his mouth shut in the slammer for 25 years. Instead, he got shipped off to Oklahoma, where he has been building a new kingdom amid a gathering of honky-tonk bars and cannabis dispensaries.

Plot

The second season will build upon Dwight’s initial steps (in Paramount+’s words) of “slowly build[ing] a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.” However, some obvious questions are hanging in the air. As in, will Dwight — who was arrested during maneuverings by ATF Agent Stacy Beale (Andrea Savage) — end up back in prison, which would really ruin that sweet celebratory turn that he was enjoying?

We have to assume that Stallone’s character will scramble to save his own butt, and in the second season, yes, he will be doing his best to remain an unincarcerated Tulsa King, so to speak. And although Taylor Sheridan hasn’t been talking about the upcoming plot, Stallone was happy to do so on his own. “I’m not supposed to be doing this,” he declared in a video via Instagram. “I didn’t get here by following the rules, if you know what I mean.” Of his character’s legal predicament, he revealed that there had been a courtroom scene because “I have to appeal my case, and I’m my own lawyer, so that could turn out [makes telling face] good or bad.” Oh boy.

Stallone also decided to tell the world, “We’re coming out in early fall.”

He further explained in a caption that he was breaking a rule with this post “because I’m proud of what we’re doing and the show is going to be fantastic TULSA KING SECOND SEASON.” And thank goodness for (TV) lawbreakers.

However, that criminal appeals case isn’t the only hurdle for the Tulsa King. There are contenders for the king’s crown, and that includes a Kansas City mobster, Bill Bevilaqua, who has “interests in Tulsa,” according to Deadline, which describes Frank Grillo’s incoming gangster as “a formidable new opponent.”

How does Grillo feel about this? Via his Instagram, he answered, “Taking one on the chin !! Sometimes in life we’re in exactly the place we’re supposed to be,with the person we’re supposed to be with. Working w the #GOAT.” Stallone posted the same photo while praising “my fellow movie gangster, the great Frank Grillo.”

Variety has additionally reported that Yellowstone actor Neil McDonough will also be a circling force as “Cal Thresher, a powerful and extremely territorial businessman in Tulsa.” Perhaps we’ll see some of McDonough’s same menacing airs that he gave us with a Justified third-season antagonist?