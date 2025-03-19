When Will ‘Reacher’ Season 3 Episode 7 Come Out?

It’s penultimate episode time for Reacher‘s third season, and boy, he must be ready to fully put this “undercover” assignment (although his cover has already been blown) behind him. Last week, any naysayers also received reassurances that the Neagley spin off will be worth waiting for (that “call me an ambulance” followup was *chef’s kiss*), and Prime Video/Amazon will also surely begin rolling out word of Reacher’s next vagabond adventure soon, too.
Guys, we haven’t seen Roscoe return yet, but you know what? That’s just fine. This season has surpassed the weaker second entry, which means that the Big Guy has made a comeback like Alan Ritchson followers knew that he would. Now, it’s almost time for the buildup to the finale episode.
When Does Reacher Season 3 Episode 7 Come Out?
Thursday, March 20 at 12:00am PST and 3:00am EST.
This week’s episode, “L.A. Story,” sees Reacher on the road again, but this time, he isn’t making the trip alone: “Reacher and Duffy travel to Los Angeles to cut a deal with one of Quinn’s colleagues. Meanwhile, Quinn makes final preparation for a massive criminal sale that is about to go down.”
And if you want help passing the hours before this episode arrives, Ritchson is keeping the action alive on his Instagram page, where he has been reading aloud from the Persuader novel that forms the basis of these episodes. As one commenter sums up, “It’s Reacher reading Reacher as Reacher!”