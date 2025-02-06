In fact, this one might make you forget about last week’s creatures for a little while, and you’ll obviously wanna know when that will take place.

Last week, Severance delivered both goats and Gwendoline Christie. This week, you had better make sure that (if you cannot abide by spoilers) you stay away from social media until you have time to set aside that hour because, well, the ramifications of this episode will reverberate.

When Will Severance Season 2, Episode 4 Be Available?

February 6.

This week’s episode is titled “Woe’s Hollow” and arrives with this description: “The team traverses unfamiliar terrain. Mark and Helly explore their feelings. Irving harbors a growing distrust of a friend.”

In its second season, Severance remains one of Apple TV+’s best shows, which is surely rewarding for creator Dan Erickson and director Ben Stiller, especially since Stiller recently revealed to Hollywood Reporter that he had to push like crazy to get Adam Scott cast, and the Parks and Rec actor understands why:

“I couldn’t really blame [Apple] at the time. I was thought of as more of a comedic person, and it’s a big swing… I’ve never experienced anything like that before in show business. No one’s ever stuck their neck out for me like that.”

Stiller, however, saw Scott as a natural fit for this workplace satire. “So much of the show is based in The Office and Parks and Rec and Office Space, and that genre,” he related. “The humor in the script that Dan wrote was in that world but had this other layer to it. Casting was about figuring out who could handle that.” And the rest is Lumon history.