When Will ‘Severance’ Season 2 Episode 9 Be Available To Stream?

Apple TV+‘s water-cooler show, Severance, will soon air a second season finale. How did that happen so quickly? Only a few months ago, the cast was teasing Collider about how they imagined that people would take the next cliffhanger ending. Adam Scott guessed, “I hope they’ll say the exact same thing, ‘Holy F, I need Season 3.” To which creator Dan Erickson suggested, “I hope that they’ll all race to the bathroom because they will have been holding it the whole time. So, they’ll be like, ‘Get out of the way!'” And Scott wrapped that thought up in a bow by exclaiming, “So it’s wild peeing, all in unison saying, ‘Holy F, I need Season 3.'”

Probably accurate? We’ll soon find out, but first, we gotta talk about the penultimate episode’s arrival.