When Will ‘Severance’ Season 2 Episode 9 Be Available To Stream?

Apple TV+‘s water-cooler show, Severance, will soon air a second season finale. How did that happen so quickly? Only a few months ago, the cast was teasing Collider about how they imagined that people would take the next cliffhanger ending. Adam Scott guessed, “I hope they’ll say the exact same thing, ‘Holy F, I need Season 3.” To which creator Dan Erickson suggested, “I hope that they’ll all race to the bathroom because they will have been holding it the whole time. So, they’ll be like, ‘Get out of the way!'” And Scott wrapped that thought up in a bow by exclaiming, “So it’s wild peeing, all in unison saying, ‘Holy F, I need Season 3.'”
Probably accurate? We’ll soon find out, but first, we gotta talk about the penultimate episode’s arrival.
When Will Severance Season 2, Episode 9 Be Available?
March 14. This week’s episode, “The After Hours,” will arrive with this description: “Outie Mark and Devon team with an unexpected ally to enact a plan. Innie Helly investigates Mark’s absence while Dylan receives hard news.”
Following last week’s Ms. Cobel-centered story, Patricia Arquette spoke with Variety and danced around the subject of Mark’s successful reintegration procedure. However and when quizzed about the odd way that Ms. Cobel pronounces “Mark,” Arquette believes that this pronunciation is driven by “an old world-ishness” of where Harmony originated, and how “authority has this certain tone. If you think about a drill sergeant, there’s a certain kind of meter and a certain kind of tone and a certain kind of authority… I think she had formed a sound based on her idea of what that is.” Fair.
And now, back to the Innie world and a frantic Helly.
