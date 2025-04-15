When Will ‘The Boys’ Spin Off ‘Vought Rising’ Take Place?

The series will largely revolve around the Stormfront and Soldier Boy characters originated in The Boys by Aya Cash and Jensen Ackles, who will reprise their roles in this prequel spin off. Yup, they are rolling this universe back in time, so get ready.

The Boys demonstrated atypical restraint in not spinning off Amazon’s flagship series into oblivion. Aside from the one-off Diabolical, the enormously popular Eric Kripke TV universe held back from a full-blown spin off until Gen V , which will return for its second season this year. It’s probably wise to set aside the Mexico talk for now (if it happens, it happens), but Vought Rising is definitely also happening and promises a Supe-d up good time.

When Will Vought Rising Take Place?

Prepare to see Vought International’s origins of the 1950s, when Soldier Boy and Stormfront were created. That would be the era in which (in TV lore) Klara Risinger became the world’s first Supe after marrying Frederick Vought and being injected with Compound V. And under differing circumstances, Soldier Boy became the first American Supe, also through the power of that serum. The two beings would later tear Homelander’s little world apart in contrasting ways during contemporary times, but long before Homie surfaced, Vought Rising will showcase Stormfront and Soldier Boy’s prior evil deeds.

Jensen Ackles has also teased this series as the show as “a lurid, pulp saga prequel set in New York City.” And Amazon’s vague description promises “a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought.”

Vought Rising will likely surface in late 2026 or early 2027.