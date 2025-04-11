Don’t worry, this next chapter will have more episodes than viewers experienced last time, and more The West Wing vibes will arrive with Bradley Whitford joining this series as the First Gentleman. Of course, lingering questions include not only whether Kate will become VP but also when we could see this happen.

Netflix ‘s The Diplomat celebrates messy-haired Keri Russell as the frustrated Kate Wyler, who of course endured another cliffhanger finale, thanks to Hal (Rufus Sewell). The chronically meddling Hal had managed to incite a presidential heart attack, and as a result, Kate will find out whether successor Grace Penn (Allison Janney) plans to keep her enemies (i.e., Kate) closer.

When Will The Diplomat Season 3 Come Out On Netflix?

No precise date has been pinpointed yet, but Netflix is planning on a 2025 return which means that The Diplomat is in fine company with Wednesday, Stranger Things, and Emily In Paris.

When the series does return, Hal will not have regrets, and much of the action will take place in London and New York. Returning cast members will include not only Russell, Sewell, and Janney, but also David Gyasi (as British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison), Rory Kinnear (as British Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge), Ali Ahn (as CIA Station Chief Eidra Park), and Ato Essandoh (as Deputy Chief of Mission Stuart Hayford). That list doesn’t include Michael McKean, so presumably, Hal’s antics really did kill President Rayburn.

Who will Hal kill next? Nobody has clarified his next agenda, but surely, he’ll continue to be a stinker.

The Diplomat is streaming on Netflix.