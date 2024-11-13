How Many Episodes Will Be In The Diplomat Season 3?

The Diplomat recently dropped a second season that led to a delicious cliffhanger ending, which newcomer Allison Janney called “spectacular” after she “literally” tossed her script “across the room.” The implications are vast, although one suspicion is that Grace Penn could make Kate Wyler her VP with a “keep your enemies closer” rationale, and that might not work out too well for Kate. The final moments of that sixth episode, however, left the Keri Russell/Kate Wyler Appreciation Society pretty darn upset that this season was shorter than its predecessor.

As a result, showrunner Debora Cahn found herself freeing Netflix from the effects of finger pointing by declaring, “It was my decision … [Netflix] was not happy. They wanted the full eight.” Cahn explained that she was “really tired” and that this decision was “a time thing,” which does make sense considering that she brought a wildly popular series back in less than two years despite twin Hollywood strikes. And even though Slow Horses regularly releases six-episode seasons, people want to see more of Hal Wyler messing things up and exasperating his already stressed-out wife.