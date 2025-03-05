Despite arguably hitting too close to current events, The Handmaid’s Tale has remained a flagship series for Hulu (with the viewership to match), but it’s almost time to sunset this phase of Gilead and make room for a followup series, The Testaments. Both shows are based upon Margaret Atwood novels, and Elisabeth Moss has been embodying Offred since the character’s 2017 onscreen debut, so she is likely ready to put a final nail in her oppressors, although one of them (Yvonne Strahovski’s Serena Joy) certainly has already experienced a table turning of her own.
A recent teaser trailer promises to illuminate and reappropriate the Handmaids’ trademark clothing color into a symbol of rage, so of course, viewers will want to catch up before the final episodes begin streaming.
When Will The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Premiere On Hulu?
Mark your TV calendars for April 8, 2025. From the synopsis:
In the final season of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” June’s unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead. Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character. This final chapter of June’s journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom.
The final season’s cast not only includes Moss and Strahovski but also Bradley Whitford, Ann Dowd, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, O.T. Fagbenle, Amanda
Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Max Minghella, Ever Carradine, and Josh Charles.
You can watch the sixth season teaser trailer below.