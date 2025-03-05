When Will ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 6 Premiere On Hulu?

Despite arguably hitting too close to current events, The Handmaid’s Tale has remained a flagship series for Hulu (with the viewership to match), but it’s almost time to sunset this phase of Gilead and make room for a followup series, The Testaments. Both shows are based upon Margaret Atwood novels, and Elisabeth Moss has been embodying Offred since the character’s 2017 onscreen debut, so she is likely ready to put a final nail in her oppressors, although one of them (Yvonne Strahovski’s Serena Joy) certainly has already experienced a table turning of her own.

A recent teaser trailer promises to illuminate and reappropriate the Handmaids’ trademark clothing color into a symbol of rage, so of course, viewers will want to catch up before the final episodes begin streaming.