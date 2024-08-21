The engines are revving for Mickey Heller and his Lincoln to return for Netflix ‘s The Lincoln Lawyer. The third season will arrive long after the Matthew McConaughey movie of yesteryear, and the even better news is that everything is coming up Neve Campbell these days. Not only will she unexpectedly return for Scream 7 , but she’s also making her way back to the Manuel Garcia-Rulfo-starring series on Netflix.

When Will The Lincoln Lawyer Return For Season 3?

The popular series will return on October 17 with a full season’s worth of episodes, which almost seems unusual in this era of split seasons on Netflix. Audiences will take that gesture whenever they can get it, and this season will continue adapting Michael Connelly’s bestselling novels while specifically zeroing in on the fifth book, The Gods of Guilt, which finds Mickey tied to a murder victim, an ex-sex worker and former law client who had descended back into some bad habits. According to executive producer Ross Fineman speaking to TV Insider, this might be “the toughest case he’s ever had.”

How will Neve Campbell fit into this season as Maggie? After moving to another city, Mickey’s ex will likely be present only in flashback form. According to a previous announcement about the series renewal, Netflix made the decision to have Maggie help flesh out Mickey’s various sides, including “the husband, the father, and the man that he would come to be.” This, in turn, could help explain Mickey’s decisions involving this season’s main dilemma surrounding his former client.