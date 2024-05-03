The Scream franchise has been going through some pretty big changes over the last two years, it’s only a matter of time before Ghostface himself becomes an Instagram influencer who endorses buccal fat removal.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Neve Campbell would return to the franchise that she helped launch. For the upcoming seventh flick, Campbell is set to reprise her role of Sidney Prescott. “I’ve lived with Sidney for 30 years, and I’m really, really grateful to get to go back to it,”the actress told People.

Campbell had left the franchise in 2022 after salary negations for the sixth installment. At the time, she said, “I honestly don’t believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man.”

For Scream 7, the franchise will have to address some major changes. Melissa Barrera was fired from the upcoming movie after expressing support for Palestine and calling for a ceasefire. Days later, fan-favorite Jenna Ortega exited the series, reportedly due to scheduling conflicts. Days after that, director Christopher Landon also left the film.

So, after all that, the team behind Scream 7 worked to get Campbell back on board in order to save Ghostface so he can kill again. “I’m really grateful that the studio heard me when I talked about pay discrepancy and when I talked about [Scream VI negotiations] not feeling respectful,” she says. “When they first approached me [for Scream 7], I thought, ‘I don’t know what respectful looks like to them. We might be in very different places.’ But they started out in a strong place, so that was lovely,” Campbell told People.

While the original Scream queen did not address the various cast changes, she said, “It feels nice to have put that out into the world and to have been listened to and to have made a difference in that way. I hope other people get that opportunity too.”

Kevin Williamson, who penned the first, second and fourth films, is set to direct the film, which currently does not have a release date, or any other confirmed cast, for that matter. Luckily for them, Courtney Cox is still a hard “maybe!”

