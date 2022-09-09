Where Can I Watch The 2022 Emmys?

The 74th Primetime Emmys are doing a very strange thing by holding their ceremony on a Monday night. This makes some sense, however, given that House of the Dragon will dominate a great deal of the same target audience, and the 2022 NFL season’s already underway, too. How can you watch the show?

That’s actually going to be a fairly easy task on several fronts. The broadcast will air live on NBC beginning on Monday, September 12 at 8:00pm EST. That means that any standard cable setup will allow one to watch without pulling out the rabbit antenna ears. If you’re into the streaming game, then you’re in luck because there are many ways to view the ceremony on your favorite device(s). Peacock will stream the ceremony live, as will some of the more popular “cut the cord” services, including Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV in select markets. And if you don’t subscribe to any of the above services, Peacock does have a pretty good introductory rate for anyone who wants to sign up without a major investment.

From there, let the awards show drama begin. Better Call Saul fans’ fingers are crossed for Rhea Seehorn to finally get that gold, and The White Lotus appears to lead the very competitive Limited Series categories. And will Jason Sudeikis pull of another Ted Lasso win, or will Bill Hader snatch it away for his Barry performance? We don’t have to wait much longer to find out.

You can see the full Primetime Emmys nomination list here, and we hope you’ll join us for Emmys coverage on Monday night.