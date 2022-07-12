Last night’s Better Call Saul episode spoke directly to Emmy voters:

You said it, Bob Odenkirk (and he has). Kim Wexler is one of the complex, fascinating characters on television, but Rhea Seehorn has somehow never been nominated for an Emmy — until that inexplicable streak ended this morning.

The nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the 2022 Emmys are Patricia Arquette for Severance, Julia Garner for Ozark, Jung Ho-yeon for Squid Game, Christina Ricci for Yellowjackets, J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook for Succession, Sydney Sweeney for Euphoria, and Rhea Seehorn for Better Call Saul.

That is the most impossible to predict category of the Emmys. Every nominee has a strong case to win, so it’s curious that Seehorn was submitted for supporting instead of lead. She might have a better shot in that category, where both Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh were nominated. That’s not a knock of them, they’re wonderful, but no one liked the Killing Eve finale — except the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, apparently.

But come on, Emmys. Give it to Seehorn. Based on Twitter, Better Call Saul fans agree:

Congratulations @RheaSeehorn, #Emmys nominee for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for AMC and AMC+’s #BetterCallSaul! pic.twitter.com/MjU4EZEAPL — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) July 12, 2022

RHEA SEEHORN IS AN EMMY NOMINEE pic.twitter.com/EPxYdzsSgP — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) July 12, 2022

RHEA SEEHORN EMMY NOMINEE pic.twitter.com/kdHfvbO7aV — abby monteil (@abbyemonteil) July 12, 2022

congratulations to rhea seehorn on her FIRST AND LONG OVERDUE emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actress!! no one deserved it more than her for playing kim wexler!!! pic.twitter.com/3PVDvKR6bI — k (@myvillaneve) July 12, 2022

RHEA SEEHORN EMMY NOMINEE pic.twitter.com/H4UNTkbOLa — mariana (@elizabethjenngs) July 12, 2022

Very happy to finally see the amazing @rheaseehorn nominated. Fantastic actress. Last night's episode had me on pins and needles worried about Kim. #BetterCallSaul https://t.co/77oUISpyBk — Scott McCullar (@scottmccullar) July 12, 2022

Rhea Seehorn finally got nominated for an Emmy for her incredible work on Better Call Saul! pic.twitter.com/UhIjZTxDaF — Adam Kaplan (@MillennialSox) July 12, 2022

RHEA SEEHORN RHEA SEEHORN RHEA SEEHORN RHEA SEEHORN RHEE SEEHORN AAAHSIDOEKSKDKSKSND SHE FINALLY GOT HER EMMY NOD LET'S FUCKING GOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!! SCREAMING CRYING CELEBRATING — am🌹 (@asinghhh01) July 12, 2022

And ALL of the Emmys go to… Rhea Seehorn! https://t.co/Sf17u75P7g — Matt Hirons (@Chewy2693) July 12, 2022

The Emmys take place on September 12. You can find the full list of nominees here.