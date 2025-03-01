The question of whether USA Network’s White Collar can follow suit has been taking some turns. If that happens, unlike with Suits LA, the original-cast magic would be back on board. That’s clearly a bonus, so let’s level with whether this sequel series will happen, and what we can expect if it does.

Netflix has unintentionally resurrected numerous shows. Those include You , a show that languished on Lifetime until it became a streaming hit on Netflix, which picked the show up for four more seasons that will end with Joe’s final stand this spring. That club also includes shows like Lucifer and Manifest, and most recently, Dexter‘s enduring streaming popularity spawned more spin offs on Showtime , and then there’s Suits LA, which recently debuted on NBC several years after USA Network bid farewell to Suits.

Plot

The original Matt Bomer-fronted series, in which he portrayed the ultimate charming con artist and thief Neal Caffrey entering the FBI-informing world, landed on Netflix last April and quickly gathered a new audience. That streaming success landed around the same time that Suits LA was announced, so naturally, chatter began on whether the phenomenon could repeat.

So far, the effort remains in the “maybe” stage with promising updates provided by series co-creator Jeff Eastin but no ultimate confirmation yet.

Already though, cast members have raved about the pilot script that would bring back Bomer as Caffrey and Tim DeKay as Special Agent Peter Burke. Tiffani Thiessen portrayed Peter’s wife, Elizabeth Burke, and all three actors have insisted that they are ready to join this project. The show also starred Natalie Morales as Agent Lauren Cruz with Sharif Atkins as Clinton Jones, who has also confirmed that he’s willing to revisit the series. Additionally, these alums have vouched to how the script pays fitting tribute to the late Willie Garson, who portrayed Mozzie, shady friend to Neal and also an informer. Other raves have included the claim that the reboot script feels “organic.”

Any actual hints on plot specifics? Eastin recently hinted to Variety that the open-ended 2014 series finale left a natural opening for more:

“If you get to the finale, with Neal [Bomer] walking in Paris, that was always the setup,” he said. “I always left it open, and as the years passed, it seemed more like a distant hope. But say thank you to ‘Suits’ for starting this streaming trend. They were doing great, and got people watching ‘White Collar’ now on Netflix. That’s doing really, really good. Off of that, it’s like, ‘Hey, let’s do another one.'”

Eastin has been candid about the reboot process phases. 20th TV put a reboot into in-development status last summer, and in September, he posted an image to social media while declaring, “Can report the studio is very happy with the new White Collar script.” In doing so, Eastin highlighted the new title, White Collar: Renaissance, with the pilot episode being “Masquerade.”

As of this month, the reboot is being shopped on the streaming marketplace, according to Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva: