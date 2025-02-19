Showtime ‘s Dexter cannot be stopped as a TV institution. Eight seasons of the main series and one spin off added up to two head-scratching finales , and Michael C. Hall’s Code-following killer still remains so popular (streaming on both Paramount+ and Netflix ) that two Dexter spin offs were greenlit for this year. The first, Original Sin, stars Patrick Gibson as the young-adult Dex coming to grips with his Dark Passenger, and last week’s season finale (streaming on Feb. 14) ended in a way that suggested more was possible.

Will There Be A Dexter: Original Sin Season 2?

Paramount+ hasn’t officially renewed the series, but these are early days, so no worries yet. Also, a slight cliffhanger makes the situation look promising.

When quizzed, showrunner Clyde Phillips revealed to Hollywood Reporter that the cliffhanger wasn’t always in the cards. The season finale tweaked a scene that originally showed Dexter’s brother, Brian, with “a passport in his hand” and leaving town. That planned ending would have provided temporary closure following Brian’s rooftop scene with Harry, who insisted Dexter should be left alone without the knowledge that he has a brother.

The edited scene, however, stopped after showing Brian watching the Morgans as they celebrated with a stalker vibe prevailing. That leaves room for the outsider (who had brutally killed a case worker that separated the brothers after Brian tried to kill Deb as a child) to continue his tour of terror in Miami. Still, viewers realize that Dexter isn’t aware of Brian’s existence until the first Dexter season, and the events that follow do not end well for Brian. So in a way, there’s room leftover for a second Original Sin season to prolong the Brian tease, but the story would work equally well without followup.

So, will there be more? From Phillips’ perspective, he currently believes, “I honestly don’t know. I’m busy shooting Resurrection now and haven’t been thinking about the next season of Original Sin. We’ll see.” And at least we know that Dexter: Resurrection will debut this summer.