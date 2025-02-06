If it works, don’t mess with the equation.
Dexter worked on Showtime for eight seasons, right up until that lumberjack finale, which the franchise mostly made up for with Dexter: New Blood, until the lumberjack(-ish) finale 2.0 happened. Now, viewers are waiting a few more weeks to see if Dexter: Original Sin (with Patrick Gibson as the young serial killer) goes for three on absurd endings that will be forgiven. (It’s tradition.)
In the meantime, Michael C. Hall is waiting in the wings to actually appear onscreen again in Dexter: Resurrection, and no matter how Original Sin concludes the current season, there’s more to look forward to, sometime.
Does Dexter: Resurrection Have A Release Date Yet?
Nope. Showtime did, however, release a video promising “Summer 2025” with Hall’s homicidal little stinker asking, “Did you miss me?”
The second sequel series will pick up immediately after Harrison shoots Dexter in the New Blood finale. Michael C. Hall’s return is the main attraction here, obviously, but also plan on seeing the return of Angel Batista (David Zayas), Jack Alcott (Harrison), and come what may, James Remar (as the late Harry Morgan). Jennifer Carpenter remains an unknown, but c’mon, she has to keep dragging Dexter as Deb in ghost form.
Again, expect another silly season finale, but at least we can then forward to the Trinity Killer spin off. Dexter, much like Cobra Kai, will never die.