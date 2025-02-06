Does ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Have A Release Date Yet?

If it works, don’t mess with the equation.

Dexter worked on Showtime for eight seasons, right up until that lumberjack finale, which the franchise mostly made up for with Dexter: New Blood, until the lumberjack(-ish) finale 2.0 happened. Now, viewers are waiting a few more weeks to see if Dexter: Original Sin (with Patrick Gibson as the young serial killer) goes for three on absurd endings that will be forgiven. (It’s tradition.)

In the meantime, Michael C. Hall is waiting in the wings to actually appear onscreen again in Dexter: Resurrection, and no matter how Original Sin concludes the current season, there’s more to look forward to, sometime.