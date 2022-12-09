HBO just dropped the first teaser for White House Plumbers, a new limited series from Veep showrunner David Mandel. Starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux as E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, respectively, the series will tackle the infamous Watergate scandal that brought down Richard Nixon. However, unlike Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman’s portrayal of Nixon’s downfall, White House Plumbers will take a more darkly comedic tone in line with Succession and Veep thanks to its murderer’s row of talent.

Here’s the official synopsis:

White House Plumbers tells the story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux), accidentally toppled the presidency they were zealously trying to protect.

And, holy geez, check out this cast:

Lena Headey (Dorothy Hunt), Judy Greer (Fran Liddy), Domhnall Gleeson (John Dean), Toby Huss (James McCord), Ike Barinholtz (Jeb Magruder), Kathleen Turner (Dita Beard), Kim Coates (Frank Sturgis), Yul Vazquez (Bernard “Macho” Barker), Alexis Valdés (Felipe De Diego), Nelson Ascencio (Virgilio “Villo” Gonzalez), Tony Plana (Eugenio “Muscolito” Martinez), Zoe Levin (Lisa Hunt), Liam James (Saint John Hunt), Kiernan Shipka (Kevan Hunt), Tre Ryder (David Hunt), David Krumholtz (William O. Bittman), F. Murray Abraham (Judge Sirica), Rich Sommer (Egil “Bud” Krogh), and John Carroll Lynch (John Mitchell).

White House Plumbers premieres March 2023 on HBO.