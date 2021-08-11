While the rest of the Internet was collectively losing its sh*t over rumors that Jennifer Aniston and her former Friends co-star/love interest David Schwimmer might be dating in real life, Aniston had another former flame (this one not fictional) on her mind: ex-husband Justin Theroux, who celebrated his 50th birthday on Tuesday.

As Page Six reports, Aniston took to Instagram to share a couple of images of her shirt-hating former husband via an Instagram Story, which she captioned “Truly One of a Kind, Love You.”



The Leftovers star responded by reposting Aniston’s pictures on his own Instagram Story, along with messages of birthday love he had received from others, including fellow actor Naomi Watts and director Zoe Cassavetes. Theroux also posted some pictures of his own to commemorate the milestone birthday, while wryly noting that: “As a kid I couldn’t begin to imagine what 50 looks like… and yet of course it looks like this. Both dumb and hilarious at the same time. Thank you life. Subverting my expectations for 5 decades. Always funny, always profound…You win again. 🥇”

Though Aniston and Theroux were only married for a little over two years, their relationship lasted much longer. The couple began dating in the spring of 2011, and bought a home together less than a year later. They got engaged on August 10, 2012 and married at their home in August 2015. In March 2018, the couple officially announced their split via a joint statement that read:

“This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of [2017]. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Clearly, that’s worked out for them. Now about those Rachel and Ross rumors…

