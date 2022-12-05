Every ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Character Ranked By Thirst

Season two of The White Lotus is undoubtedly horny, which makes sense for a television series set in Italy, of all places. The decadence is sexy, and creator/writer/director Mike White leaned in on the innate sexiness of the surroundings for the season’s themes. Almost every storyline revolves around sex, desire, or attraction in some way, from the anxiety-ridden tension between Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Cameron (Theo James) to a father, son, and grandson’s trip to the motherland.

Here, because what else was I supposed to do (don’t actually answer that), I ranked every The White Lotus season two character, from Rocco to Lucia by horniness, to distract myself from thinking about how several of these people are probably going to die next week. Here is every character from The White Lotus, ranked from least horny to most horny.

Ethan (Will Sharpe)

This poor (but very rich) man would rather run, watch porn, or take a shower than have sex with Aubrey Plaza. To each their own. Now that things are starting to take an even hornier but incredibly dark turn, Ethan has officially spiraled: he is somehow even less horny and his anger over a perceived affair between Harper and Cameron is giving major looming death/murder vibes. What does Ethan think this is, House of the Dragon? To be fair, at least he’s on the right cable network.

Rocco and Isabella (Federico Ferrante and Eleonora Romandini)

The only thing Rocco and Isabella love more than flirting at the front desk is working at the front desk. Together and as individuals they are sweet and hard-working but completely absent of sexual energy. In episode six, we find out that they are engaged. Good for them! I imagine they will spend the rest of their lives holding hands and smiling at The White Lotus – Sicily reception desk.

Daphne Sullivan (Meghann Fahy)

Daphne is all about balance and control: she is hot for her husband Cameron, but she knows he cheats on her so she takes her desires elsewhere, too, and does whatever she wants, in her own words. Whatever she wants ranges from renting out a palazzo at the last minute to having a ”trainer.” As toxic as it all sounds, Daphne is onto something because somehow, she is the most level-headed, normal person at the resort (that we know of). She’s horny, yes, but unlike the people she’s vacationing with, she has her impulses, desires, and petty little ways of getting revenge on Cam under control.

Tanya McQuoid-Hunt (Jennifer Coolidge)

Tanya might be horny once in a while but above all, she longs for love, admiration, and belonging. More than anything, Tanya is horny for not being alone.

Greg (Jon Gries)

For Tanya’s suspicious husband Greg, it is not a question of if he is horny but rather, who is he horny for? It’s certainly not his wife and is most likely his wife’s new, secretly sinister gay bestie Quentin, who he is likely in cahoots with due to a possible shared past.

Mia (Beatrice Granno)

Mia has taken quite the journey since the first episodes when she was longing for a guy named Massimo. Lucia inadvertently created a monster who is on the prowl every night at The White Lotus – Sicily bar, where she’s earned herself a position as an entertainer, and, somehow, ended up in bed with Valentina, who has spent most of the week trying to kick her off the premises. While Mia might not be the horniest person at the resort, it turns out, being adjacent to extremely horny people is a major motivator for her.

Dominic Di Grasso (Michael Imperioli)