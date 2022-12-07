With The White Lotus season two finale coming up this Sunday, now is a good time to rewatch the first episode of the season, especially the first scene. As a reminder: Daphne (played by Meghann Fahy) talks to two women who have just arrived in Sicily for a vacation. “Oh, I’m so jealous,” she tells them. “We leave in a few hours.” They exchange more pleasantries (“Italy’s just so romantic, you’re going to die”) before Daphne excuses herself to go for one last swim. While in the water, something brushes against her: a floating corpse. We later learn that “other bodies” have been discovered.

How many?

Here’s who we know it isn’t: Daphne, obviously; White Lotus manager Valentina and recently-engaged employee/beach club exile Rocco (they’re made aware of the bodies), and Italian stereotype Rocco. Everyone else is fair game, including Daphne’s douchebag husband, Cameron (Theo James), and begrudging vacation buddy, Harper (Aubrey Plaza). This opening scene has been examined over and over by The White Lotus viewers with a Columbo-like determination to figure out who dies, but it was only recently when someone noticed a key detail in the background. As noted by Reddit user ambushsabre, “Harper was with Daphne on the beach in the opening scene (or at least her bag was),” along with the visual proof. You can see it for yourself here.

So, Harper was there at the beach — but where is she now? Is that her body in the water, or is she with Cameron, who has been putting the moves on her all season? Of those two options, I lean towards the latter. Daphne doesn’t appear to recognize the body in the water; if the person in the body bag was her husband or friend (or whatever she considers Harper), she wouldn’t loiter to the side as they were being taken away.

Of course, Harper might be somewhere else, like back in her hotel room not having sex with Ethan (Will Sharpe), but it is intriguing that her bag is next to Daphne. Could it be her in the water? Maybe… unless it’s Greg the Cowboy, or old man Bert and his bandaged noggin, or Lucia’s supposed pimp Alessio. We’ll find out for sure this Sunday.

(Via Reddit)