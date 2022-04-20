Who Is The Hippo God In ‘Moon Knight’?

WARNING: Spoilers for Moon Knight Episode 4 below.

In the final moments of Moon Knight Episode 4, “The Tomb,” the Disney+ series flipped the entire premise of the show on its head by making it seem as if everything that has transpired so far has occurred entirely in the mind of Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac). His wife Layla (May Calamawy) is a fellow inmate at the psychiatric hospital where he watches the adventures of Steven Grant in the movie Tomb Buster. Marc also appears to be under the care of a therapist who looks exactly like the show’s villain, Arthur Harrow, because both roles are played by Ethan Hawke.

It’s a trippy twist as the show barrels into the final two episodes, but things somehow manage to get even weirder. After escaping from his therapist’s office, Marc rescues his other personality, Steven, from a sarcophagus as the two physically meet for the first time, much to their own disbelief. However, their meeting is quickly disrupted by the appearance of a walking, talking hippo goddess leaving them both screaming as the episode ends.

As confirmed by Marvel, the anthropomorphic hippo is Taweret, the Egyptian goddess of fertility, childbirth, and rebirth after death. That last part is key considering the psychiatric hospital portion of the episode starts after Marc is shot twice by Harrow and left to drown in a tomb. However, Taweret’s inclusion is an interesting twist because, unlike the other Egyptian gods, she has not appeared in the Moon Knight comics. Her presence is a complete mystery as the Disney+ series continues to keep even hardcore Marvel fans guessing at what will come next.

Moon Knight is currently streaming on Disney+.