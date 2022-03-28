Who Is Moon Knight?

When it comes to Marvel superheroes, Moon Knight has never had the same name recognition as heavy-hitters like Spider-Man, Captain America, Wolverine, etc. But as Marvel Studios has shown, it has a knack for taking obscure titles and turning into them powerhouse franchises. Heck, before Chris Pratt made his debut as Star-Lord, the Guardians of the Galaxy was basically a little-known space comic from the ’70s that was briefly retooled in the mid-2000s. (See, also: Eternals.)

With Oscar Isaac primed to bring Moon Knight to Disney+ for a six-part live-action series, we’ll walk you through the basics for the characters, but keep in mind, Marvel is almost certainly making some creative choices that will differ from the Moon Knight comics.

After being left for dead in the desert, mercenary Mark Spector is brought back to life by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, turning Spector into Moon Knight. As a high priest, he’s tasked with protecting travelers of the night from evil, which he carries out through brutal vigilante justice aided by mystical powers. However, Spector also suffers from Dissociative Personality Disorder. He has at least three distinct personas (and over 10 in the comics), who are completely unaware of what the other is doing and often leads to some complications in doing Khonshu’s bidding as well as making Moon Knight hard to work with. While he has been a member of The Avengers at time, his split personalities do not go over well with the other heroes.

In the comics, one of Spector’s personalities is millionaire Steven Grant. However, as you can see in the featurette for the series below, Steven Grant is a lowly British clerk who will serve as the introductory character into the chaotic world of Moon Knight as he’s forced to contend with Ethan Hawke‘s mysterious villain.

Moon Knight premieres March 30 on Disney+.