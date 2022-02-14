The Moon Knight trailer showed off Oscar Isaac entering the MCU without being the prototypical Marvel protagonist. The show looks trippy and psychologically taxing (at least for Isaac’s character) and quite unlike anything we’ve seen on Disney+ before now. And in this Super Bowl spot, the chaos grows ever more trippy and taxing for Space Daddy, who’s having a real tough time of things while Ethan Hawke’s David Koresh-esque cult leader/villain appears to be messing with Oscar’s psychologically afflicted character (Steven Grant) to a dangerous degree.

Yep, it sure doesn’t seem like a good time for Grant as he struggles to figure out when he’s awake and when he’s dreaming. The show seems to be much darker and haunting (not to mention spooky) than we usually see onscreen from Marvel, but we can trust that Isaac’s charisma will carry the day, even as he’s called this show “the biggest workload” of his Hollywood tenure. That includes the Ex Machina dancing moves, and I’m going to read far too much into that. So, let’s do the synopsis thing:

The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

The MCU’s a truly weird place to be these days, and a p*ssed-off Wanda Maximoff already helped to kick off the Super Bowl in the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer. And the night is still young!

Disney+’s Moon Knight streams on March 30.