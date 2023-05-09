During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Sunny Hostin outed Whoopi Goldberg as the source of the phantom fart noises that have routinely plagued airings of The View. Despite Hostin having nothing but nice things to say about her co-host, and made it a point to note she’s always the first to pick up the check, Whoopi apparently did not enjoy Hostin blowing up her spot.

While appearing on Monday morning’s episode of Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM podcast, Hostin revealed that Whoopi wasn’t thrilled at the situation.

“She didn’t like it,” Hostin told Cohen before explaining how the whole situation was a misunderstanding.

Via Page Six:

The talk show host claimed that she and the other women recently got coasters for their mugs on set. Before that, she alleged that the mugs would make a farting-esque noise whenever they moved –which is what viewers were hearing. “And so Whoopi, in an effort to kind of cover that up, we have coasters now, was like, ‘Sorry y’all. That was me,’ and I just took her at her word,” Hostin, 54, explained.

According to Hostin, she was confronted by Whoopi after naming her as the farter.

“It just turned into this big thing and so Whoopi said, ‘Why did you tell everybody I fart all the time?’ and I was like, ‘Because you joke about farting all the time and I’m across from the table.'” Hostin said. “I can’t smell it! Whoever smelt it dealt it, so I just had no idea.”

But don’t worry, there’s no bad blood (or gas) between the two.

“Whoopi and I are very close, so she was OK,” Hostin said, putting Fartgate to bed — for now.

