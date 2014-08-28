Who’s The Most Evil Character On ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’?

If you watch It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia with any regularity, you know that its five principle characters are basically the worst people on the planet. I mean, they’re the best, but they’re the worst. Whereas the characters on Seinfeld were evil in a relatable way, The Gang at Paddy’s Pub is pretty much irredeemably despicable. But who takes the cake? Who’s the single most evil character on It’s Always Sunny? It’s a question that could be debated for days, but this ranking should get to the bottom of this question once and for all.
5. Charlie
Let’s be honest, Charlie might have some questionable motives behind the things he does, but ultimately, he’s far too dumb to be truly evil. And in most episodes, his terrible decisions seem more like a product of the terrible people he surrounds himself with rather than being his own handiwork. Basically, he’s the George W. Bush of sitcom characters. Plus, unlike just about anyone else on the show, he’s capable of being good some times. Or at the very least, having good intentions. Finally, he’s the only member of the gang we actually feel sorry for from time to time. Like when the gang goes to the Jersey Shore, and he gets to spend a romantic night on the beach with the waitress, and then she wakes up assuming he drugged her. Rather than being truly rotten, poor Charlie is simply a hard luck case.
4. Mac
Much like Charlie, Mac is basically an overgrown child, as his letter to Chase Utley clearly indicates. Beyond that, though, Mac is a bit more evil than his daft companion. We see this in just the second episode, when Mac attempts to seduce an anti-abortion protester by claiming to have murdered at least two doctors. Of course, Mac doesn’t seem self-aware enough to realize how awful he can be. We see this after his infamous “Big Mac” weight gain in 2011, specifically when he goes to confession in order to “confess” all the awful things the rest of the gang did to him. Despite mounting evidence to the contrary, Mac seems to think he’s a good guy and the rest of the world is out to get him.
3. Sweet Dee
Ok, now matter what Mac and Charlie might be capable of, the Reynolds family is where the vast majority of this show’s evilness resides. Dee isn’t quite as bad as the rest of her family, but she’s still pretty damn awful. As we know, she and Dennis are two of the most vain, superficial people you’ll ever meet. For Dee, this was never more clear than in “The Gang Wrestles For The Troops,” when she meets a soldier online, and then immediately ditches him when he sees him emerge in a wheelchair. This would be enough on its own, but later, we find out that he can actually walk just fine, so Dee decides to steal him back after setting him up with Artemis. Dee’s awfulness rarely drives the story, but it’s hard to deny. She would likely be the most narcissistic person in the world, if not for her brother. Which reminds me…
2. Dennis
The D.E.N.N.I.S. System. That’s all you really need to know. Sure, we could talk about some of Dennis’s other evil deeds, but nothing gets to heart of Dennis’s awfulness like the D.E.N.N.I.S. system, his apparently foolproof method for getting girls. In case you for got, it goes like this:
Demonstrate value
Engage physically
Nurture Dependence
Neglect emotionally
Inspire hope
Separate entirely
Honestly, it’s a good thing Mac and Charlie couldn’t figure this out, because Dennis Reynolds is basically a sociopath. The only thing that makes him a little bit likable — or at least relatable — is that he’s so vain and insecure. Remember when Dee told him his face looked fat and he immediately stopped eating entirely? This is a deeply disturbed human being.
1. Frank
The Trashman isn’t just the name of the wrestling persona Frank created for himself, it’s also as good a description of his personality as you can find. The man is just pure garbage, even by the depraved standards of everyone else at Paddy’s Pub. Remember, there was a point when everyone else was so grossed out by his behavior, they tried to hold an intervention for him. Yes, they screwed it up horrifically, but Frank’s awful behavior was the impetus nonetheless. Consider the events of “Thunder Gun Express.” Yes, everyone is evil in this episode, but Frank clearly takes the cake. Not only does he hijack a boat full of Japanese tourists (note: this might be the funniest scene in the history of the show), but when he gets to jail, he calls in a bomb threat to the movie theater just so no one else gets to see the movie either. While Dennis and Dee’s evil deeds were motivated by personal gain, Frank just wanted to ruin everyone else’s fun.
On a show full of rotten people, Frank Reynolds somehow managed to be the worst of them all. His evil truly knows no bounds.
I’m sorry but Dennis is worse than Frank. Frank’s a piece of shit but Dennis is just psycho.
Exactly.
I concur!
“TOOLS! I have to have my TOOLS!”
-Dennis referring to the supply of zip ties and duct tape he keeps in his trunk.
Yup. No question in my mind that Dennis is the worst.
Dennis is Buffalo Bill.
Frank’s an asshole, but Dennis is a straight sociopath. I couldn’t agree more, Dennis is #1.
Dennis is the worst. Because of the implication.
YUP
Thank Mike Vick, it’s all about the implication. THE IMPLICATION. You’re just not getting this.
YES. HE. IS.
Word. Dennis has to be #1
Dennis. There can be only one!
Just for the record, we want Dennis to get number one as a compliment because he is the best right?
without a doubt, Dennis is evil incarnate
Dennis is probably a serial killer, so he is definitely the worst.
My initial thought was “Charlie’s the good one, Dennis most evil,” but I am convinced. Frank ran sweatshops in Vietnam, where people died. This alone is probably more people than everyone Dennis has hypothetically killed. He’s willing to let his children be murdered by mobsters and pimps out his own son, and tried to pimp out his daughter as well. Frank is just as manipulative as Dennis, but he has the power to make his evil even further reaching. Oh, quasi-incest revenge banging, including the girl he knew Charlie, the one person he seems to care about, is obsessed with. Skimps on abortions, likely leading to Charlie’s birth. The artice didn’t go into it in as much depth, but the case can easily be made.
Yes..agree with Raven on this one…Dennis is a RAPIST!!!..Stalker….Sociopath, abuser!!..as evil goes…He is above all of these in this crew…In agreement with all replying to Raven on this one…I am glad I see others who see the same here.
I came here to say that Dennis is most evil but HBO CEO made a good argument for Frank.
I, too, read this article already firmly convinced that Dennis was a lock for #1, but HBO CEO of Tits just completely turned me with his case against Frank.
The far-reaching impact of Frank’s evil is pretty much overlooked. Dennis’ evil is pretty much limited to the sphere of his personal relationships, while Frank’s goes public and impacts the entire social sphere. I’d forgotten about sweatshops and all the businesses he’s ran.
Dennis is like the “John Rocker” jerkoff athlete who’s gets caught being a racist homophobe when he flaps his gums. A piece of shit, to be sure, but he’s got no power, and is only really harming the feeling of the people who associate with him. But Frank is like “Donald Sterling”, a guy who is also a personal scumbag, but who also has the power to impact and ruin people’s lives, a guy who financial and social institutions to discriminate against people. In the “Number of Lives Impacted Negatively” category, Dennis/Rocker can’t even touch Frank/Sterling.
But I guess the reason most of us fans feel that Dennis is #1 because the show dramatizes his sociopathy so often (and so hilariously). We kind of only just hear about all of Frank’s most terrible stuff, a lot of which happened in the past.
“You remember feelings, right?” — Dennis
This.
I think Dennis is more evil. Frank is just a horrible person.
I agree. If someone asked me which character on IASIP would be most likely to masturbate to the thought of murdering someone, my answer would be Dennis, without hesitation. That has to make him the most evil. I could definitely see Frank being able to kill someone and not be remorseful, but I don’t think he’d get much pleasure out of the kill
You do not hunt a man!
I totally agree. Most horrible person = Frank. But most evil, as the article is titled, belongs to Dennis.
“To be in someone’s mind. To have complete control. It’s like the thrill of being near the executioner’s switch. Knowing that at any moment, you could throw it, but knowing you never will…but you could, never isn’t the right word, because I could…and I might…I probably will.”
Dennis is definitely the most evil.
Glenn howerton deserved an Emmy just for that speech.
Charlie’s mom.
The Santas disagree
When I clicked there, I figured there was no way that Dennis wasn’t #1. You make a compelling case for Frank, but I still think it’s Dennis. I’d argue that Charlie is more evil than Mac, simply because Mac is frankly too stupid to be evil. But you’re implying that it’s basically a tie, so that’s fine. And of course Dee is right in the middle, where she spends most of her life.
Interesting with regards to Charlie being more evil than Mac. The best case for that I can see being made is when he slept with the rich girl just to make the waitress jealous. That monologue was dark and brilliant, and also showed how crazy he is because no sane single man gonna toss aside Alexandra Daddario.
That was Charlie’s most evil and most crazy moment.
What about when Charlie maliciously burned the Hitler German Shepard painting?
I still think he’s the most innocent though.
“Dee, we’re crab people now. We live off the fat of the sea.”
Dennis willingly stole another man’s identity and prepared himself to presumably bang a teenage boy. He has a trunk full of zip ties and tools in addition to several outstanding warrants. He took Charlie referring to his demeanor as that of a serial killer as a compliment.
Frank is a scumbag who hangs out under a bridge, Dennis is evil to the point that I’m surprised Officer Solverson wasn’t after him instead of Malvo on Fargo.
I love when the heart broken Lawyer has to tell Dennis “please dont break into my house and rape my wife”.
Dennis is totally #1, without a doubt. Frank is a dick, but Dennis is evil and proud.
@gregplaysdrums & @thrillhouse nailed it, I think Frank is just a dick/scumbag. Dennis is evil
Of course the guy that didn’t put Randy Marsh as the best secondary character on South Park would put Frank above Dennis. The Johnny Sugar formula is clearly, “Get the list almost right, but fuck up the top spot, just to drive commenting.”
I’m kinda bullshit I didn’t think of “The Johnny Sugar Formula”.
In honor of D.E.N.N.I.S., it should be the S.U.G.A.R. System.
Start Writing a List
Understand the Topic (Mostly)
Get Most of it Right
Announce Number One as Number 2
Receive a Billion “You’re an Idiot” Comments
Welcome to the new Uproxx.
D.E.N.N.I.S.
No, it’s Dennis. This is going to be Randy Marsh part 2, isn’t it?
Uproxx hasn’t been on point lately. Just today somebody posted an article that basically said, “We all hated Space Jam, right guys?”
Heresy. I just bought a Toon Squad shirt. How dare anyone say a word against Space Jam
Haven’t read the article yet. I will in a minute, but Dennis is clearly the winner here. It’s not even close.
It’s close but I actually agree. Frank DID trick Dee into thinking that her mom buried all her money in her casket, then proceeded to help her dig it up to reveal her rotting corpse just to prove a point.
Charlie did ‘Cruel Intention’ Ruby Taft, the girl with sweet bewbs from True Detective.
Good god, that is a brilliant comment.
Frank isn’t evil, he just likes boiling denim and banging whoooors.
Frank is also generous. He wanted Charlie to have half of that denim!
Obviously if the girl says no the answer is no, but she’s not gonna say no, because of the implication…..
Dennis is the worst and it’s not even close.
Frank’s long history of Christmas present theft plus he probably chainsaw’d Dee’s neighbor gives him a boost towards number one
A boost maybe, but not enough to overtake Dennis, Dennis is a monster in all the worst ways
Frank did organize Russian roulette that lead to a dude getting killed.
On the flip side, Dennis’ grandpa was probably like king Nazi
But the guy was a serial killer so it evens out a little
Dennis is seen driving around in his car listening to audio tapes of himself having sex with under age girls (as the tape is labeled) Was also willing to throw a “frame bang” the way of the lawyer… he only agreed not to after the lawyer pleaded for him to not rape his wife….. I love Dennis but pure evil
He also has forgotten how it is to have feelings.
I was trying to think of the term he used in the lawyer episode but couldnt. FRAME BANG! Thank you.
Please don’t rape my wife.
There you go with the rape again! C’mon, its not… eah alright…
I came here only to bring up the implications.
Dennis is clearly #1
Are you going to hurt women?
i tots agree with this list as is,on a surface level Dennis would be the obvious choice but once you dig deeper into what drives their motives it has to be Frank. Sociopaths do not know they are sociopaths and Dennis acts on pure narcissism. However Frank is totally self aware and chooses to be in the gang the gang did not choose him. He forsakes his mainstream albeit corporate lifestyle to transform from a Gordon Gekko jr. to pure manipulative filth.He chooses to live in squalor with Charlie even though he is worth millions….all by choice and with no consideration of the impact on others. His manipulation of the gang goes way beyond Dennis’ vanity, his deviousness is Machiavellian in nature and Dennis could only hope to achieve. Frank’s motives are not purely for self gain as the others but ,as the author mentions, what puts him over the top is that in addition to self preservation he seems intent on the detriment of others through pure manipulation.
-Nobody is stupid enough to think that your chair was dipped in gold, Frank, okay? Why am I helping you?
-Because I’m manipulating you.That’s the way I get people to do things for me.
-Really?
-Yeah.
-Shit, that’s awesome.
-How did you do that?
-If you make my chair look really nice, I will tell you.
-Deal.
I love that scene of course that’s mac and mac is pretty dumb.
That boat scene is fantastic. “Captain Tom turned out to be a goddamn junkie!”
“No retreat, Never surrender……ahhhh fuck! I surrender”
I’m partial to Frank’s unhinged line delivery. I love to yell “You’ve got the AIDS! Big Time!” at people.
So close, but so wrong. It goes…
Charlie
Mac
Frank
Dee
Dennis.
Without question.
I think Dennis is more evil than Frank! Switch em around…..GREAT SHOW!
Dennis is definitely #1. I put Mac ahead of Dee. So 1. Dennis 2. Frank 3. Mac 4. Dee. 5. Charlie.
on a side note… the scene where Frank hijacked the boat is NOWHERE near the funniest scenes in Always Sunny. I don’t even think it would be in the Top 100.
Wife and I watched “Frank Reynolds’ Little Beauties” last night. That opening scene where Frank sprints into the bar, eats shit and crushes his nose? I found that funnier than the boat hijacking scene.
It was a very funny scene. There is no funniest scene though because there are just too many to choose from.
Dennis is definitely the most evil… Because of the implication…
Frank gets much of the credit/blame for Dennis and Dee’s evil, pushing him to the top. His Christmas ritual alone seals the deal, and goes a long way toward explaining Dennis and Dee.
Meanwhile, the rat version of this list has Charlie in all five spots.
Frank is the most evil because he created Dennis and Dee. Sociopaths can develop because of environment. Dee and Dennis’ mental illnesses seem to be because of their terribly abusive parents. When Frank debuted he actually chose to live in squalor with Charlie and the gang. I don’t think he or his wife had any chemical imbalances/psychopathy or whatever which suggests that mental illness doesn’t run in the family. The parents were likely abused or neglected as kids, leading to the cycle of abuse that created Dennis and Dee.
I think most of the critics of this list are confusing quantity with quality. Dennis has more examples of deviant behavior but Franks deviant acts are more wide ranging,resourceful and impactful so he is number 1
Exactly. Dennis is like a sniper rifle of evil and Frank is more like firebombing of evil.
Considering that Dennis is a serial rapist, he should probably be considered the most evil.
The only way it’s not Dennis, is if it turns out Charlie is a secret genius who is just fucking with everyone for some sort of experiment. He acts dumb, but did anyone ever see his report card? No. Kind of like Pinky to everyone else’s Brain.
Gotta agree with some of the comments on here. Dennis is the worst, to me he is what Eric Cartman would be if he were not a Cartoon character.
I think this comment deserves a couple’a -tasty treats.-
I might have to agree with Frank being the most evil, if only technically. A lot of people make the argument that Dennis is basically (if not probably) a serial killer, but they ultimately forget the episode where he and Dee had to decide whether or not to pull the plug on Grampa Reynolds. Dennis makes a whole big deal about being uncomfortable killing anything, let alone even a dog. (I always thought this episode was a bit out-of-character for the way Dennis had been heading, but they did it, so it’s canon now.) Meanwhile Frank carries a gun -everywhere.- He’s begging for the chance to kill someone. Technically more evil.
…not to mention, he got handjob from Gail the Snail. That’s just depraved. (Even if she was just mashing it.)
You guys are too stressed over this. Go take a Spa- ghetti day lol
It’s been said about 100 times above me, but Dennis is far and away the worst. Frank sometimes gives off the impression that he cares about at least a few other people, but Dennis has never even seemed like he was willing to make someone else a priority
No, Dennis is the most evil. Frank is #2.
obviously Dee is the worst, she looks like a bird.
Last 2 list posts I’ve read were this – which is wrong, Dennis is the worst – and the South Park supporting character list, in which you had Chef #1. You guys kinda suck at this
Dennis: We’re going to follow our victim, then we’re going to jump her. Then I’m going to strangle her and you’re going to chop her into pieces…(heavy breathing)
Dee: Yeah, but what are we really going to do?
Dennis: Huh?
Dee: We’re not really going to kill her…what are we going to do?
Dennis: Aw, yeah….ah shit, that’s a bummer.
Never has a list been more obviously wrong.
You have to be kidding me.
Dennis is a narcissistic, manipulative, racist, part Nazi with delusions of grandeur that is more than likely a rapist.
Frank is up there but he can’t touch Dennis and his sociopath (bordering on psychopath) tendencies.
I totally agree where Charlie is but I think Dennis should be number 1 for sure he is a total asshole who doesn’t care about anyone not even his own family. and with the rest you can’t even scale them because they all do stupid selfish things to each other which makes the show funny and entertaining to watch.
@Twinkie The Kid I think its pretty clear that it was Dennis and Dee’s vain, greedy, sociopathic mother who was the reason they turned out the way they did. If youll remember, Frank started out fairly normal at first, and it was the influence of the rest of the gang that caused him to choose to indulge his base urges and turn into the man of pure Id he has become.
Seriously, even Mac was completely horrified when Dennis brought up the Implication.
Dennis is a rapist, this has been more than heavily implied, and he is a sociopath who lacks empathy.
Who the fuck can argue that he isnt the worst?
Dennis is a golden god, all the others are his minions!
Dennis is bastard man.
Case closed.