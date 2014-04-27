Why Did ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Cut This Scene From The Series Finale?

The scars left by the How I Met Your Mother finale are fading, but still visible. No matter how hard Neil Patrick Harris tries to sell that he’s a “big proponent” of Carter Bays and Craig Thomas’ end-game vision, it still doesn’t make up for Ted Mosby pulling a total Schmosby. NPH’s co-star Alyson Hannigan also supports the finale, though she admits it could have been better, or at least not so “well, the Mother’s dead, it’s time for me to go bang Aunt Robin.” Here she is, speaking to TVLine.
Among the deleted scenes was what Hannigan described as a “one-second” montage of title character Tracy’s funeral. Instead, viewers only learned from Narrator Ted that the kids’ mother had become ill, then passed away — some time before he decided to rekindle things with their “Aunt” Robin.
“Honestly, if you saw [that] cut, it would be even more heart-wrenching than what the finale was,” Hannigan noted. “They were like, ‘No. It’s just too gut-wrenching.’ And I was like, ‘That’s what I want. I want my heart ripped out and slammed on the floor and, like, stomped on!’”
Hannigan also believes that missing moment “would have been better for the audience, so that then they can process, ‘Oh, [Ted] mourned. He got closure’ — and then they’d be happy that [he and Robin] got together. Rather than be like, ‘Oh, wait. She died? What? They’re together, huh?’ And credits. That’s what I think was too fast.” (Via)
It’s been years since I’ve agreed with Lily Aldrin on anything, but this snaps my “vomit free since ’93”-esque streak. Even a few seconds of Ted grieving would have made the whiplash final few minutes go down easier. Though this all could’ve been prevented if Bays and Thomas went with the fan edit.
Are white people still really pissed off about this?
I’m pretty sure 90 percent of the bitching I’ve heard about the finale has come from Kurp.
Complaining about the finale was the other half of that Donald Sterling recording.
my best friend’s sister-in-law makes $84 every hour on the laptop . She has been without work for 6 months but last month her pay check was $13297 just working on the laptop for a few hours. navigate to this web-site ➨➨➨➨➨➨➨ [x.co]
It’s over. OVER. Let it go.
Let the Kurp rage on! I never really watched the show anyway. ♫
Kurp, stop it. We get that you didn’t like it, but the rest of us don’t care. Try to find something else to write about.
Next article: “Top 5 Reasons You Should Care How HIMYM Ended”
I hate to break it to you but as long as he’s at Uproxx we’re doomed to hear about this finale, especially in the context of another sitcom coming to a close, for years to come.
Kurp’d
I agree with Kurp, in that I haven’t liked the Lily character much over the last several years. But Hannigan is right– a lot of us in the audience *wanted* that punch in the gut; and even more of us *needed* more time to process the whole “Welp, mom’s dead, can I go bone your aunt?”
And seriously, how is it that the people who NEED to tell the world how much they don’t care about HIMYM were the first ones to comment? If you don’t care, why the fuck would you bother to comment?
THIS LINK I CHOSE TO CLICK ISN’T RELEVANT TO ME. TIME TO SLAM THE TV-BLOG WRITER FOR WRITING ABOUT TV
Well-noted.
Because the guy who NEEDS to tell the world how much he hated the finale keeps writing about it, and it keeps popping up on a site I frequent.
I can’t wait until this trend gets exported to filmdrunk. Things are always better when writer hatred crosses over into everything. Time to let Vince have it for bashing on Jaden Smith and Cameron Diaz all the time.
Oh and people didn’t seem to bitch much when Dexter was thoroughly eviscerated for 6 solid months here.
@Neo: He “keeps” writing about it because other people are apparently still talking about it. Hannigan’s comments– the reason for this article– aren’t from three weeks ago, they’re from a couple days ago. So… new news = new article about said news.
Exactly if Ted was going to lose her we all wanted to have that gut punch. I think that was what we were all preparing for.. so instead when it jumped it we were like.. WTF. Also people are still complaining about Lost and Dexter, this one only just ended so it would be nice if we got some slack cut.
For the record, I liked the finale.
I didn’t think the finale was all that funny, but it was absolutely a fitting finale for the show. When it aired, my biggest complaint was I wanted there to be a scene at the funeral since it would count as a “major moment” for the gang to get together. That was the the theme of the finale and the funeral would have fit right in. But even then, a whole month ago, I got why they couldn’t do it – too big of a gut punch for most people.
If you really hated the finale, do me a favor… load up netflix and watch the first two episodes. The entire setup was about how much Ted and Robin were perfect for each other but the timing didn’t work.
I don’t know, makes it kind of work for me.
I’d agree with that point if I hadn’t watched the latter half of season 1 and after that season 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 (holy shit that show lasted a long time), where they made perfectly clear time and time again that Ted and Robin could and would not work as a couple. Especially after season 4 when it became painfully clear what a douche Mosby is and Robin really deserved someone better.
I stuck with the show until the bitter end, but I almost quit (and once took a year break) every time they brought up Ted and Robin getting or trying to get together once again and breaking up a couple of episodes later.
I didn’t like the finale, but then again I really didn’t care that much at the end as all of the characters besides Marshall became less and less likeable during the course of the show. I was pretty annoyed about the rushed ending with Tracy dying and Mosby replacing her with Robin after 15 seconds, but mostly I was angry for not quitting 4 years earlier and for believing that somehow the end would make it all worth it. If the show had ended with Teb meeting Tracy on that train station, I think I would have been more satisfied. Now it felt like I had been trying to chew something for a long time because I was trying to remember what it tastes like and then realised it had been shit all along.