Why Stunt Casting On ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Actually Works

The final season of Sons of Anarchy kicked off this week with a bloody episode, record ratings, and the promise of more bodies dropping. I am a obviously fan of Sons of Anarchy, but I feel like I am fair to the show when it’s both good and bad, and the comments on the recaps seem to bear that out, since they vacillate between, “YOU SUCK, ROWLES. Why are you always so far up this show’s ass?!” and “YOU SUCK, ROWLES. Why are you always so negative? Just sit back and enjoy the show. God! ROWLES’D.”
The series has had some great seasons (1,2, and 6) and some not very good seasons (3, 4). However, I don’t think it’s fair to say that Sons of Anarchy is not “one of the best shows on TV anymore,” as Gawker’s new TV outlet did this week, because I have never considered Sons to be one of the “best” shows on TV. But like The Walking Dead, it’s a intermittently great and mostly entertaining show that I really dig. Suits is not a “great” show, either, but I will watch it before I watch a “great” show like The Bridge every single time, because I am weak, and Donna makes me feel funny in my funny places.
But there was one thing that bugged me about the piece, and it’s the criticism of the show’s ‘stunt casting’:
To put it into TV layman’s terms, it’s like it’s 1998 all over again, and Sons of Anarchy is Will & Grace. Going into this season, the buzz isn’t the character arcs or how the show will stick to its mission statement, whatever that even is anymore. It’s all about which celebrity’s showing up next, the way it has been for the past couple of seasons. Whether it’s Marilyn Manson (he was fine), Lea Michele, Courtney Love, Joel McHale, Ashley Tisdale, or Walton Goggins in drag, that’s the story, not the story.
No.
I mean, first of all, Will & Grace had huge feature film stars appear in episodes, and those episodes were heavily advertised with promos featuring the A-list star, and the plotlines in those episodes centered on that special guest star. This is completely different from Sons of Anarchy because most of the actors are “familiar” but not that famous. And nobody watched the Joel McHale episode or the Ashley Tisdale episode or even this week’s Marilyn Manson episode because those stars were in it. They watched those episodes because they already watch Sons of Anarchy, and it’s kind of cool to see someone with whom we are familiar in a incredibly unfamiliar setting.
Moreover, these episodes do not revolve around the guest stars. The actors have bit parts that have already been written for the most part, and Sutter just brings in a familiar face — instead of a glorified extra — to take on the role. Marilyn Manson had one scene this week. He was good in it. But the episode wasn’t about him. Likewise, I don’t even remember now if Malcolm Jamal Warner had a line in this week’s episode, but it was cool to see him in a motorcycle gang. THEO!
Likewise, the Gawker piece also singled out Walton Goggins in drag as “stunt casting” and WAIT A SECOND, BACK THE F**K UP. That’s not “stunt” casting. That’s perfect casting. That’s a situation in which a character was created who brought an entirely new dynamic to the show, who added doses of both humor and poignancy, and who helped considerably to add new dimension to Tig’s character. The fact that Goggins is the star of a series that gets one-third of the ratings of Sons of Anarchy does not make it stunt casting. The fact that Walton Goggins was perfect in that role made it great casting.
And the “mission statement, whatever that is” on Sons of Anarchy is fairly obvious. Kurt Sutter is a lot of things, but he is not a subtle man. It’s Hamlet. It’s how power breeds corruption. It’s about the satisfaction and destruction of revenge. And it’s about history repeating itself. It’s Shakespeare, but it’s not exactly Shakespeare, if you know what I mean.
ROWLES’D.
Well well well someone has become self-aware. Probably due to his secret affiliation with the Irish.
Did you watch Chibbs’ face while he was writing that?
Mm-hmm….
Maybe this is the first step to him growing a pair and actually trying to defend himself in the comments.
Ah, but what would be the point of defending myself? An hour after the post is up, it’s halfway down the page and forgotten. I’d probably end up just giving you guys more ammunition. To be honest, given the number of posts that go up on Uproxx these days, I’m just glad you guys remember my name, even if it’s disparagingly.
Cheers, though.
It is much too late in the game for attempts at self deprecating humor.
Especially when you can’t even tell what being ROWLES’D means.
spot on
The League is getting out of control with their stunt casting.
Those quotes aren’t really accurate, most comments I read concern your lack of, what’s a nice way to put this……mindhole capacity. But it’s all good. Did you know an anagram of your name is Lord Unwisest?
Rowles’ed > Kurp’ed
Drats.
Stop talkin shit about season 3; it was the 2nd best season after season 2. An Irishman must’ve banged your sister, or mom, or perhaps your grandma all at the same time! If not than why are you always talking shit about season 3? The priest McKellan, Jax hot half sister he almost banged, trixie Donavan, jimmy gets his cumupins from Chibs, Stahl finally get hers from Opie…….clay at his best, piney still alive, Unser still battling cancer; what a great season. This was before the club and Jax started getting “jack bauered” and coming out of unescapable situations time after time alive and well; at the time we really didn’t know if Jax was ever gonna get his kid back. Talk about intense motivation: rescuing your son from kidnappers; a lot more motivating then ” finding proof ” or ” getting us out of guns.”
*comeuppance not to be a dick.
I thought season 3 was pretty good. Worst thing I can say was it felt a lil slow. I really thought for a second he was gonna leave his son.. the feels this show causes are so real
I’m going to go ahead and throw some love towards season 3 as well. It was no season 2, that’s for sure, but it had some nice moments. I will go so far as to say the scene where Jax follows the Irish couple who believe they have adopted his son through a market was full out brilliant. He follows them and then lets them go without taking the baby back. To see his character have this defining moment where he realizes that the most loving and selfless decision he can make as a parent is to let his child live a better life with another family (and to do it without any dialogue) was a very nice piece of work. I may have cried a little. Then Gemma slaps him silly when he tells her what he’s done and it’s back to reality.
Walton Goggins was on The Shield which Kurt Sutter also worked on. He is a television actor for the most part. He belongs in a show like SoA as much as anyone. So stupid.
Per season 3, the parts in Ireland were bad, but back in the states? Those final episodes were glorious. And that season finale not only has the best cover the show’s ever done (Battleme’s “Hey Hey, My My”), but it was the best finale to date. Hell if the show had done some kind of Hitchcockian ending and ended the show on that, I’d call it one of the best show finales ever.
Stahl eating shit was the best thing ever.
This was the opposite of a Rowles moment. I don’t know HOW to feel! ;)