Will A ‘Bones’ Revival Happen With David Boreanaz And Emily Deschanel?

Bones, the David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel-starring chemistry cocktail that spanned 12 seasons ending in 2017, thrived within the fine procedural tradition of lead characters hooking up and more. That kind of appeal keeps the biggest Law & Order question relevant and has led to NCIS: Tony & Ziva being in the works from a revival standpoint. So of course, that leaves Bones wide open for more, too.

Star David Boreanaz, who is currently promoting the final SEAL Team season for Paramount+, has been fielding questions on the subject. Would the Buffy and Angel star ever be interested in doing more Bones, in which he portrayed FBI Agent Seeley Booth opposite Deschanel’s virtuoso-level forensic anthropologist, Temperance “Bones” Brennan?

Sure sounds like he’s into it. Boreanaz told PEOPLE how “trippy” it feels to have a younger generation approaching him as fans of the show. He also told TV Insider that Bones “was lightning in a bottle,” and “I just can’t tell you how much love and admiration we get from fans for these two characters. And to see them come back would be great.” He then added, “I mean, it’s an easy one to do because it’s so fun.”

Could this happen? In 2023, series creator Hart Hanson spoke with Variety and declared that “everybody” involved with the original show is interested in a revival. However, he admitted that Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox has made the process more “complicated” yet not out of the question:

“It would take a million agents and lawyers to figure out who owns what and what platform it would show on. But we do keep talking. And every once in a while, we are all nostalgic enough to think, ‘Maybe we should do it again.’ Who knows? Maybe this will bump-start us.”

The timing of a revival, if it happens, might never be better than now with Boreanaz finishing his physically grueling gig of SEAL Team. In fact, throwing on a suit and cracking jokes for more Bones could be just what the doctor ordered. We’ll be watching for updates on the situation.

Bones, which also starred Tamara Taylor, John Francis Daley, TJ Thyne, and Michaela Conlin, can be streamed on Hulu and Disney+.