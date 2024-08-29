Will A ‘Burn Notice’ Revival Happen?

USA Network shows are having an extended moment. After the Summer of Suits led to a spin off in the works, the White Collar cast has begun to rally for their next turn as well. Meanwhile, Monk and Psych have already received film followups on Peacock, so perhaps it’s now an occasion for some Burn Notice momentum?

That’s what Evil Dead actor Bruce Campbell would prefer, and the series also received a little bump with a recent fixation in Rian Johnson’s Poker Face on Peacock. The subject has now arisen over a decade after the 2013 series finale, which ended a seven-season, 111-episode run for the Jeffrey Donovan-led series about a “burned” spy who finds himself in an endless caper while trying to recover his former life. Let’s circle back to what Campbell recently declared, including “it’s time” and more to Comic Book:

“There’s a bunch of perps in the world — international perps that are scumbags all around the world that still have to be dealt with. None of our cast is dead, either in real life of their characters. So you do a two-hour movie. I’m trying to lobby for these. They did it with Monk — it came back with a little two-hour movie. People want a little taste of it. Get ready for a taste of Burn Notice.”

So, would this be possible? Sure, but the process could be complicated. In 2023, Burn Notice creator Matt Nix struck what appears to be a fairly exclusive deal with Fox Entertainment, which could present bumps for him (even if he was interested) becoming involved again with a NBCUniversal property. That isn’t to say that Nix couldn’t somehow be involved in a smaller capacity, or Peacock could run in an entirely different creator direction, but that’s also assuming that a revival will happen, and that hasn’t been confirmed.

Interestingly enough, however, Burn Notice is not streaming on NBCUniversal’s Peacock, but the first six seasons can be found on Hulu. Perhaps if the streaming numbers rise, or the show lands on Netflix, Bruce Campbell could be closer to seeing his wish come true.

