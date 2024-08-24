The Matt Bomer-starring series ended in 2014, and a decade later, talk initially began heating up in June with series creator Jeff Eastin and three of the police procedural’s stars coming forward to express their mutual willingness to get the team back together. A few months later, the campaign from within the show is reaching a new level, so let’s talk about what this Suits predecessor is doing to follow in that show’s footsteps.

The Netflix-inspired Suits and Dexter spin offs prove that streaming successes work wonders for fans who want more of their favorite characters. Procedural and legal-leaning series tend to impressively cross that threshold, and it’s no wonder why White Collar devotees want to see the former USA Network series be the next to graduate into reboot territory.

Plot

White Collar ran for six seasons and followed charmingly handsome thief Neal Caffrey (Bomer) as he became a criminal informant for FBI Special Agent in Charge Peter Burke (Tim DeKay). And if you imagined that Bomer’s ability to slide right into a dual identity and wear the hell out of those suits was natural, think again. A few months ago, the Magic Mike actor sat down for a Netflix promotional video to drum up interest in the show’s post-network streaming life. This move was obviously successful, given the continue push for a reboot, but also, Bomer was sharing how his character’s art of suit wearing and suave-criminal demeanor were not simple matters, as you can hear below:

In addition to Bomer and DeKay, the cast was rounded out by Tiffani Thiessen as Peter’s wife, Elizabeth Burke, and Hilarie Burton as Neal’s love interest and an insurance agent. On the law enforcement side of the equation, the show included Natalie Morales as Agent Lauren Cruz, Marasha Thomason as Agent Diana Berrigan, and Sharif Atkins as Clinton Jones. The late Willie Garson portrayed Neal’s shady friend, Mozzie, who came onboard as an informer, too.

As for the plot of the reboot, a reboot-pilot has been written by co-creator Jeff Eastin, and details are being kept hush hush other than DeKay and Thiessen revealing how the script “honors Willie… in a profound way,” and the latter admitted that she was excited about the prospect of getting back on set with her career-favorite cast members.

Back during a June 2024 Variety-hosted panel, Bomer, DeKay, and Theissen each declared that they were willing and waiting to get suited and heeled up for more episodes after reading a pilot script. Specifically, Bomer declared, “I’m in!” Co-creator Jeff Eastin declared that “we’re gonna reboot.”

Fast forward to late August, and Bomer is still keeping hope alive. He told PEOPLE about the script, and even though he didn’t reveal plot points, something important is happening here:

“It’s a really intelligent, fun, organic way to bring all the characters back together to pay tribute to Willie Garson, Diahann Carroll and folks we’ve lost since the show ended, which was really important to me. It’s something that if you enjoyed the show, you really will have a good time watching it.”

Bomer then added, “We worked long hours on that show, and it never felt like work. It was just such a fun, free, open environment and a great place to just create and explore the characters.” That’s living the dream. And Tiffani Thiessen recently sat down with Popculture and issued a seemingly universal sentiment among the cast: “[O]ut of over 40 years in this business, it is one of the top cast and crew and shows that I’ve done that I would absolutely, if they asked me to come back and do again, that I would say yes in a heartbeat.”

Cast

Matt Bomer, Tiffani Theissen, and Tim DeKay expressed interest months ago, and now, Bomer and Theissen have kept the campaign going. Those are the only confirmed names in the mix, but surely, others won’t be too far behind..