The 25 Best Shows On Peacock Right Now (January 2023)

NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service only launched a few years ago with The Office being the obvious flagship series, but the situation has changed a lot. Much like Netflix is becoming a stand-up comedy standout, no streaming service is currently better at serving up classic TV series with fresh additions. Here are the best shows you can watch on Peacock now. Last updated on January 6, 2023.

1. SNL Year: 1975-Present

Cast: Various

Genre: Comedy

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: 48 seasons

Created by: Lorne Michaels

Trailer: Watch here Saturday Night Live is four decades into its run for a reason: the sketch comedy follows a classic formula that is uninterrupted by a rapidly changing world. While everyone has their favorite era of SNL (it usually depends on when you grew up) and it can be hit or miss, it’s reliable entertainment that introduced the entertainment business and the world to some of the greatest comedians including (but certainly not limited to) Martin Short, Will Ferrell, Bill Hader, and Kate McKinnon. Watch it on Peacock 2. Cheers Year: 1982-1993

Cast: Ted Danson, Shelley Long, Woody Harrelson, Kelsey Grammer

Genre: Comedy

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: 11 seasons, 275 episodes

Created by: Glen and Les Charles, James Burrows

Trailer: Watch here The heart-warming but sharp comedy series is as comforting as it is clever. The series, which dominated NBC primetime throughout the ’80s, follows a group of eccentric regulars at a Boston bar and its equally eccentric employees. A lot of sitcoms feel of their time, with pop culture references you have to Google to understand if you weren’t alive, too young, or simply don’t remember. Cheers looks a lot like the ’80s with its costumes and hairstyles, but the jokes feel just as fresh as they did when they originally aired. Watch it on Peacock

3. Parks And Rec Year: 2009-2015

Cast: Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman

Genre: Comedy

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: Seven seasons, 125 episodes

Created by: Greg Daniels and Michael Schur

Trailer: Watch here What started as a riff on The Office but with a lady boss became, by its second season, one of the best network comedies of all time. The series explores the mundanities of working at city hall in the small, strange town of Pawnee, Indiana. Watch it on Peacock 4. Friday Night Lights Year: 2006-2011

Cast: Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton, Taylor Kitsch, Michael B. Jordan

Genre: Drama

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: Five seasons, 76 episodes

Created by: Peter Berg

Trailer: Watch here A television show about a football team had no right to become one of the best television shows of the Golden Age and one of the best of all time. Among a group of prestige programming including The Sopranos and Mad Men, this little football show kept up in terms of quality, because it was always more about people and relationships than it was about the sport. It will make you cry buckets, and you won’t even be mad about it. Watch it on Peacock

5. Bel-Air Year: 2022-Present

Cast: Jabrai Banks, Cassandra Freeman, Jimmy Akingbola

Genre: Drama

Rating: TV-MA tk

Runtime: One season, ten episodes

Created by: Morgan Cooper, Malcolm Spellman, TJ Brady, and Rasheed Newson

Trailer: Watch here Bel-Air is the most Peak TV show to ever Peak TV (in a good way). The series started off as a short film that reimagined The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air sitcom as a serious drama. Lo and behold, the edit is now a dramatic television series that dives into class and race, and makes Will’s culture shock upon moving from West Philly to Bel-Air more dramatic than comedic. Watch it on Peacock 6. The Office Year: 2005-2013

Cast: Steve Carrell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer

Genre: Comedy

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: Nine seasons, 201 episodes

Created by: Greg Daniels

Trailer: Watch here Gen Z’s favorite comedy is a favorite for a reason. The sitcom that launched the single-cam revolution features one of the greatest performances ever from Steve Carrell as the horrible but somehow sweet boss Michael Scott, with a sprawling cast of comic geniuses that worked like comedy magic together. Watch it on Peacock

7. Law and Order: SVU Year: 1999-Present

Cast: Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Ice-T

Genre: Drama

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: 24 seasons, 525 episodes

Created by: Dick Wolf

Trailer: Watch here Even if you’ve never seen SVU, you probably know about Benson and Stabler. The crime procedural following cases in a Special Victims Unit in New York City is ideal for every kind of viewing: one episode at a time, a massive binge, while you’re working, or when you just want to sit down and pay attention to something. Watch it on Peacock 8. That ’70s Show Year: 1998-2006

Cast: Topher Grace, Larua Pripon, Mila Kunis, Wilder Vadleramma

Genre: Comedy

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: Eight seasons, 200 episodes

Created by: Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Mark Brazill

Trailer: Watch here This Fox-period sitcom is about a group of teenagers in the 1970s who spend the majority of their time hanging out in Eric Forman’s basement. It’s getting a ’90s reboot over at Netflix featuring some of the O.G. cast, so it’s the perfect time to catch up or revisit. Watch it on Peacock

9. Columbo Year: 1968-2003

Cast: Peter Falk

Genre: Mystery

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: 69 episodes

Created by: Richard Levinson and William Link

Trailer: Watch here Ahhh, Columbo. As soon as you see that long beige coat, his thick cigar and hear him saw, “just one more thing” you will feel relief. On this sort of procedural, Detective Columbo catches killers by, for lack of better words, annoying the sh*t out of them. The series spans decades, and the first pilot, “Murder by the Book,” was directed by none other than the master, Stephen Spielberg. Watch it on Peacock 10. Yellowstone Year: 2018-Present

Cast: Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley

Genre: Drama, Western

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: Five seasons, 47 episodes

Created by: Taylor Sheridan and John Linson

Trailer: Watch here Everyone (a.k.a., everyone’s dad) is talking about Yellowstone for a reason: it’s like a contemporary western Game of Thrones. The neo-western starring Kevin Costner, which follows the dysfunctional Dutton family who has owned the Yellowstone Ranch (the largest ranch in Montana) for generations is filled with water-cooler talk-worthy moments of bloodshed and betrayal, if only there were water coolers anymore. I suppose group chats are the new water coolers? Watch it on Peacock

11. Girls5Eva Year: 2021-Present

Cast: Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, Renée Elise Goldsberry

Genre: Comedy

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: Two seasons, 16 episodes

Created by: Meredith Scardino

Trailer: Watch here

The comedy from executive producer Tina Fey about 40-something women who reunite their late 1990s/2000s girl group after decades apart gets bolder and weirder as it goes along. Although the girl group Girls5Rva is fake, the show, which calls back to the strange period of time that was Y2K, feels weirdly nostalgic. The original songs are better than most of the songs that win Oscars. Watch it on Peacock 12. A Friend Of The Family Year: 2022

Cast: Jacke Lacy, Colin Hanks, Anna Paquin

Genre: Drama, Crime

Runtime: One season, 9 episodes

Created by: Nick Antosca

Trailer: Watch here In this limited series based on a true story, the Broeberg family lives an idyllic American life until their daughter is kidnapped twice over a two-year period. Continuing his turn into darker characters after The White Lotus season one, Jake Lacy stars as the next door neighbor Robert Berchtold, who happens to be her captor. Watch it on Peacock

13. 30 Rock Year: 2006-2013

Cast: Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski

Genre: Comedy

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: Seven seasons, 138 episodes

Created by: Tina Fey

Trailer: Watch here Former SNL writer Tina Fey’s meta NBC comedy about writing a late-night sketch comedy for NBC is a classic, known for its idiosyncratic characters and rapid pace: there are jokes almost every single second, maybe even more than that, but we won’t do the math. The series was the perfect satire for the strange time that was the late aughts/early 2010s, blending political commentary with pop culture commentary, all wrapped up in an NBC show that very frequently made fun of NBC and capitalism. Watch it on Peacock 14. We Are Lady Parts Year: 2021

Cast: Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela, Juliette Motamed

Genre: Comedy

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: One season, 6 episodes

Created by: Nida Manzoor

Trailer: Watch here This subversive, rowdy British comedy featuring great music and quick jokes (30 Rock style) follows a punk band called Lady Parts. Every member of the band is a Muslim woman. As the band seeks commercial success, they also face challenges both personal and cultural. Watch it on Peacock

15. Rutherford Falls Year: 2021-2022

Cast: Ed Helms, Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh

Genre: Comedy

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: Two seasons, 18 episodes

Created by: Ed Helms, Michael Schur, and Sierra Teller Ornealas

Trailer: Watch here This comedy explores the lives of Indigenous people in a small town and the challenges they face living in modern America and manages to remain hilarious despite approaching serious material. The writers’ room featured one of the largest Indigenous writing staff on American television. Sadly, the series was not picked up for a third season. Watch it on Peacock 16. Dr. Death Year: 2021-Present

Cast: Joshua Jackson, Grace Gummer, Christian Slater, Alec Baldwin

Genre: Drama, Crime

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: One season, 8 episodes

Created by: Patrick Macmanus

Trailer: Watch here Based on a podcast based on a true story, teen heartthrob Joshua Jackson of Dawson’s Creek delivers an unsettling performance as a doctor who purposely botches his patients, and ends up killing two in the process. The anthology series will return for a second season starring Mandy Moore and Édgar Ramirez. Watch it on Peacock

17. The Thing About Pam Year: 2022

Cast: Renée Zellweger, Judy Greer, Josh Duhamel

Genre: Crime, Dark Comedy

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: One season, six episodes

Created by: Jenny Klein

Trailer: Watch here Renée Zellweger is having an absolute blast playing Pam Hupp, who gets caught in a scheme to murder her best friend. The show is shockingly comedic in tone for a series about a murder based on a true story, which may not work for everyone. Watch it on Peacock 18. Angelyne Year: 2022

Cast: Emmy Rossom, Hamish Linklater, Alex Karpovsky

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: One season, five episodes

Created by: Allison Miller

Trailer: Watch here In the mid-’80s, Los Angeles billboards experienced a takeover. The blonde bombshell Angelyne covered nearly them all. This series starring Emmy Rossum tells Angelyne’s story and implies that she invented being famous for the sake of being famous. Kim Kardashian owes a debt. Watch it on Peacock

19. The Amber Ruffin Show Year: 2020-Present

Cast: Amber Ruffin

Genre: Comedy, Late night

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: Three seasons, 57 episodes

Created by: Amber Ruffin

Trailer: Watch here Amber Ruffin’s appearances on Late Night with Seth Meyers were so good that she got her own show. The show follows the classic format of a late-night show with monologues, sketches, and interviews with incredible guests including Wanda Sykes and John Oliver. Ruffin suits the host role naturally and her sweet but cunning persona makes the show unique. Watch it on Peacock 20. Saved By The Bell Year: 2022-2021

Cast: Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Mario Lopez, Mark Paul-Gosslear

Genre: Comedy

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: Two seasons, 20 episodes

Created by: Tracey Wigfield

Trailer: Watch here Revivals and reboots premiere every day, but none of them were as charming as Saved by the Bell. California governor Zach Morris gets criticized for closing low-income schools in the state. His response? Bringing those students into better performing schools in higher-income areas including his alma mater, Bayside High. The newcomers of a new generation bring their own style and tone to the show, which dips into nostalgia but is not reliant upon it. Watch it on Peacock

21. One Of Us Is Lying Year: 2021-Present

Cast: Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Marianly Tejada

Genre: Drama

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: Two seasons, 16 episodes

Created by: Erica Saleh

Trailer: Watch here In this teen drama/murder mystery based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, five teens go to detention, but only one comes out alive. All four survivors claim innocence, but all of them have their own motivations to kill the deceased. Watch it on Peacock 22. Baking It Year: 2021-Present

Cast: Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler

Genre: Reality, Food

Rating: TV-1 4

Runtime: Two seasons, 10 episodes

Created by:

Trailer: Watch here This baking competition series featuring duos competing for a cash prize is hosted by SNL legends Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph and judged by the people who know baking best: grandmas, known within the show as the Judging Grannies. Watch it on Peacock

23. Vampire Academy Year: 2022

Cast: Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore

Genre: Drama, Supernatural

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: One season, ten episodes

Created by: Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre

Trailer: Watch here The Vampire Academy is not just like any other boarding school. It’s a boarding school for vampires. It’s campy but deep, packed with story and good fun that will satisfy your insatiable thirst for vampire content. Watch it on Peacock 24. Suits Year: 2011-2019

Cast: Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Meghan Markle, Rick Hoffman

Genre: Drama, Legal

Rating: TV-MA

Runtime: Nine seasons, 134 episodes

Created by: Aaron Korsh

Trailer: Watch here Come for a pre-royal Meghan Markle, stay for the dramatic but never too serious law firm drama. Suits is smart, fun, occasionally (enjoyably) dumb, and calls back to USA’s “characters welcome” era, which is sorely missed. Watch it on Peacock