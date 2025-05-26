Will Gabriel Be Back In ‘Emily In Paris’ Season 5?

Emily In Paris won’t exactly turn into Emily In Rome for the unruffled series’ fifth season starring music nepo baby Lily Collins. Creator Darren Star simply wanted to change the scenery, which will also add slight dimension to the ongoing love triangles that prevail. For example, the last time we saw hot chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), he and his dirty skillet were losing their sh*t over Emily leaving Paris for work and to simultaneously get it on with hot Italian Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) because why not? Good for Emily.

Fifth season filming has been ongoing, and Daily Mail published photos of Emily and Marchello looking cozy in Rome, but you know that Gabriel is gonna bust in there after giving Emily the runaround for years (while impregnating his “ex” and leaving Emily on the side of a mountain). Gabriel was further egged on by Alfie (Lucien Laviscount, also back this season), who semi-lectured his bro about losing “greatest girl in the world.” This also suggests that Alfie might be carrying a torch for Emily, but the issue that we will speak of today is how Lucas Bravo seemed to be “over it” last year, and has that changed?

Quotes from Bravo began to indicate that he was upset about Gabriel being showcased only for romance (and terribly at that) while moving away from his hot chef ambitions. In that vein, Bravo admitted to The Times, “Life is short. It takes five months to shoot this series. Do I want to sacrifice them by telling something that does not stimulate me? … I do not want to be a part of a cog that does not tend to take the intelligence of viewers into consideration.” He further informed Indiewire, “The ‘sexy chef’ was very much part of me … and we grew apart … it kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole.”

Ouch. Also, what does Lucas Bravo have against guac?