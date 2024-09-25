The world of music nepo babies is vast. However, no matter how beloved some recording artists are their offsprings aren’t always impressed. Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade frequently proves that she listens to her famous dad’s work. The same seemingly can’t be said of Phil Collins’ daughter, Emily In Paris star Lily Collins.

During her recent appearance Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lily confessed that at one point she didn’t know some of Phil Collins’ Genesis song were actually real.

“The funny thing is that I have these memories as a kid of songs that I don’t know if they’re actually real,” she said. “Because they were in my head as I was maybe in the womb. But then when I went to the first Genesis concert that I actually remembered as an adult, there were songs that came on that I went, ‘That’s a real song?’ I thought that was just a melody in my head. It was really weird.”

Many of her father fans are peeved with Lily’s response. However, considering Lily’s age others are willing to forgive the flub. But, when asked what is her favorite song from her dad she replied: “Probably ‘In The Air Tonight.’ I don’t know, there’s too many.”

Now, that is completely unforgivable considering the countless classics on the 1999 Tarzan soundtrack.