Will Steve Carell Be In The New ‘The Office’ Reboot?

After being announced earlier this year, a spinoff show from The Office universe is slowly but surely shaping up, though it doesn’t seem the original players are planning on stopping by.

The untitled spinoff will take place at a “failing midwestern newspaper company,” so the new gang will be pretty separate from the Scranton crew.

Steve Carell, who led The Office as Michael Scott, is excited about the show, but don’t expect to see him in it. “I will be watching but I will not be showing up. It’s just a new thing and there’s really no reason for my character [Michael Scott] to show up in something like that,” Carell told The Hollywood Reporter while at the premiere of IF.

Carell had nothing but nice words to say about the series, despite not appearing. “But I’m excited about it, it sounds like a great conceit. I love the idea — I guess it’s set in a failing newspaper company, and I worked with Domhnall Gleeson, who is one of the leads; I did [2022 series] The Patient with him and he’s an excellent actor and a super nice guy so I think it’ll be great.”

While Carell won’t be showing up on our TV screens soon, he did reunite with a former Dunder Mifflin employee John Krasinski for IF. Krasinkai served as writer, director and astar. “It was just a joy from beginning to end and I jumped at the chance to work with him again, partly just to be with him,” Carell said of Kraskinski. “He’s a good friend and I hadn’t seen him in a while so it was nice to catch up.”

On the other hand, Dwight Schrute is totally down to stop by the new show if it comes down to it.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)