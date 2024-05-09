Will Rainn Wilson Appear In ‘The Office’ Reboot As Dwight?

The Office wrapped up over a decade ago, yet because there is something some timeless about the joys of modern capitalism, the show could still work today! And it just might.

Peacock announced this week that a spinoff of the popular workplace comedy is on the way from creator Greg Daniels. Even though it will focus on a Midwest newspaper company in the “same universe” as Dunder Mifflin, we probably won’t be seeing Kevin and his chili anytime soon.

But Rainn Wilson does think that the idea is perfect. He told the ladies of The View that he has no part in the show, but he’s still excited about the idea. “The announcement came out yesterday and I learned about the show. I literally know nothing about it,” he said. “But I love the idea that they’re trying to do an Office spinoff not in Dunder Mifflin, not with the same characters but a documentary crew following a different workplace. That’s a great concept.”

Even though Schrute lives in PA on his beet farm, Wilson says that he is open to returning as the weird paper salesman if it makes sense. “Sure, if Dwight Schrute shows up at a newspaper in the Midwest then I’m there,” he added.

Hey… magazines need paper, so it is not that weird to imagine the #1 salesman taking a quick little business trip out to there. Imagine how much fun he would have at the Mall of America?

The upcoming spinoff does not have a release date, but here is the official logline: “The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.”

