Will ‘Super Pumped’ Have A Season 2 On Showtime?

The highly-anticipated Uber origin series Super Pumped, based on the 2019 book of the same name, premieres this weekend on Showtime. But, as with most anthology series, it begs the question: will there be a follow-up season?

Though the series has yet to drop, Showtime has already ordered a second season of the show. The first season is subtitled The Battle For Uber (which sounds very Lord Of The Rings) and chronicles the tumultuous rise and fall of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, who created the company in 2009.

A second season was ordered last week, which will tackle the tale of Mark Zuckerberg and the rise of Facebook. Just like the first season, the second will also be based on an upcoming book from Super Pumped author Mike Isaac, and written by Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien. Coincidentally, this announcement came days after HBO picked up a limited series about Zuckerberg. As with many anthologies, it’s likely that there will be a new cast for the upcoming season. Perhaps Jesse Eisenberg wants to reprise his Acadamy Award-nominated role?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the TV adaptation will “zoom in on the relationship between COO Sheryl Sandberg and Zuckerberg and the world-changing forces that were unleashed, both intentionally and not, as a result.”

The first season stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, Kyle Chandler as financial analyst Bill Gurley, and Uma Thurman as Arianna Huffington, with narration by Billions superfan Quentin Tarantino.

Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber premieres this Sunday, February 27th at 10 pm on Showtime.