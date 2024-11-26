Will Taylor Sheridan’s ‘6666’ TV Series See The Light Of Day?

Should we check in on Taylor Sheridan to see what he’s been up to lately?
Taylor Sheridan is doing just fine. A trio of his shows — Yellowstone, Lioness, and Landman — are currently releasing weekly episodes. Tulsa King just finished its second season will more probably to come, and The Madison will continue the Yellowstone legacy after 1923 streams its second and final season sometime next year. Yet whatever happened to the 6666 series?
Well, Taylor Sheridan is a busy guy to put it mildly. He only gives occasional interviews, and over a year has passed since his infamous Hollywood Reporter profile, which included his vow not to kill John Dutton in a “f*ck you car crash.” He did (literally) keep his word, as Yellowstone viewers recently learned.
To go back to the beginning of 6666 talk, however, this spin off was formally announced as a Paramount+ series in 2021, but Sheridan didn’t mention the project in this 2022 video, in which he discussed so many other shows that he had on tap. And although Sheridan owns the “Four Sixes” (i.e., the real-life 6666 Ranch near Guthrie, Texas), it’s tempting to wonder whether the idea of that series was merely a fever dream.
Will Taylor Sheridan’s 6666 TV Series Ever Come Out?
Never say never, but to be blunt, there’s been no Sheridan-publicized movement on that spin off. That doesn’t mean it’s dead, though, and there might even be cause for some optimism. Jefferson White (who portrays Jimmy, who was thought to be a core 6666 character due to being shipped off to the Four Sixes and deciding to stick around) is part of Yellowstone‘s final run, as first pointed out by TV Insider.
White and Ryan Bingham (who was also rumored for a 6666 future) appeared together with other ranch-hand characters (in Instagram posts) during filming for Yellowstone‘s final Season Five episodes. As White further revealed, Jimmy got some “chaps with pockets,” which made him happy enough because he can carry a smartphone now. That’s not relevant to whether 6666 will happen, but Jimmy’s return to Yellowstone is the first positive hint related to this spin off in over a year. Perhaps Sheridan even plans on using Yellowstone‘s last episodes to make an explicit 6666 revelation happen.
Fingers crossed? For now, here’s the 6666 description from yesteryear:
Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately, where world class cowboys are born and made.
Yellowstone is currently airing new episodes every Sunday night.