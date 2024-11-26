Will Taylor Sheridan’s ‘6666’ TV Series See The Light Of Day?

Should we check in on Taylor Sheridan to see what he’s been up to lately?

Taylor Sheridan is doing just fine. A trio of his shows — Yellowstone, Lioness, and Landman — are currently releasing weekly episodes. Tulsa King just finished its second season will more probably to come, and The Madison will continue the Yellowstone legacy after 1923 streams its second and final season sometime next year. Yet whatever happened to the 6666 series?

Well, Taylor Sheridan is a busy guy to put it mildly. He only gives occasional interviews, and over a year has passed since his infamous Hollywood Reporter profile, which included his vow not to kill John Dutton in a “f*ck you car crash.” He did (literally) keep his word, as Yellowstone viewers recently learned.

To go back to the beginning of 6666 talk, however, this spin off was formally announced as a Paramount+ series in 2021, but Sheridan didn’t mention the project in this 2022 video, in which he discussed so many other shows that he had on tap. And although Sheridan owns the “Four Sixes” (i.e., the real-life 6666 Ranch near Guthrie, Texas), it’s tempting to wonder whether the idea of that series was merely a fever dream.