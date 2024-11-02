Next year, 1923 will air its final season , and after that? The mythical 1966 series lingers on the horizon, but much sooner (and on a more concrete note), The Madison will arrive with a new set of stars to continue a new leg of the Yellowstone saga, so let’s get to it.

Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming TV slate appears to know no end. Tulsa King‘s second season finale lands this month with a spin off in the works. Lioness is currently delivering its own second season like no other Sheridan show out there. The explosive Landman series will soon debut , and Yellowstone will supposedly be coming to an end as a series.

Plot

The Madison is the series that was long presumed (because Sheridan tends to lean into year-based titles) to be called 2024. The series will be contemporary, which makes it a convenient followup to Yellowstone even though Paramount Network hasn’t completely ruled out a sixth season focusing on Beth and Rip. Additionally, 2024 was the show that was rumored to involve Matthew McConaughey, but he appears to be entirely out of this picture.

The show’s very simple logline has described The Madison as a “heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.” Neither Paramount nor Sheridan has updated with details on how long this NYC family has been residing within Montana, or if they even permanently live there at all, or if that “grief” is connected to any other Yellowstone universe characters.

Through casting announcements (below), more hints are coming together.

Cast

Michelle Pfieffer (The Fabulous Baker Boys, Scarface) and Matthew Fox (Lost, Party Of Five) will lead the series with Pfieffer portraying a matriarch with multiple daughters who have been entrenched in the NYC lifestyle.

Of those daughters, Firefly Lane‘s Beau Garrett picked up the role of Abigail Reese, who is a resilient New Yorker and a divorced mom. Her eldest daughter will be portrayed by Amish Miller. Elle Chapman (Florida Wild) will portray Paige McIntosh, a spoiled New Yorker and wife to Russell McIntosh, an investment banker portrayed by Suits star Patrick J. Adams.

Fox’s character, meanwhile, has been referred to as “a self-reliant bachelor who loves the outdoors.” Hold onto your cowboy hats for him, surely.