Will ‘The Bear’ Season 4 Premiere All At Once?

The Bear‘s runaway success upon debut took everybody including FX by surprise and ignited the career paths of stars Jeremy Allen White (who’s now a regular A24 star), Ayo Edebiri (who’s now everywhere on streaming), and Ebon Moss Bachrach (who’s now firmly in the MCU). Heck, the show’s success even arguably paved the way for Matty Matheson to launch a hardcore band in addition to his own restauranteur endeavors.

The show’s followup outings have seen Carmy’s worlds colliding before becoming truly loathsome, and the audience awaits the fourth season, which should tell the world whether Sydney is done with Carmy’s diva antics. FX chief John Landgraf has sort-of promised (via a Puck interview) to straighten out the “stuckness” that currently exists, and that viewers are “going to be really well rewarded. Because after stuckness comes unstuckness.” Now for the logistics of when and how that will happen.