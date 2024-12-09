Black Doves landed on Netflix last week as the perfect pre-holiday gift for those who cannot get enough of the spy-series streaming rush. This friendship favoring, forgivably quirky, and lushly rendered series rolled out like a buddy comedy between the central spy, Helen (Keira Knightley), and her best-friend assassin with arguably too much of a moral compass, Sam (Ben Whishaw). He is lovely and surprisingly benevolent, and she got to pull off several John Wick like sequences, and the show is pretty darn perfect as a bingewatch other than one flaw: the season is only six episodes long.
Of course, it’s preferable to want more of a series than feel like too much padding exists, so six episodes was likely the right call to make with this show, even though six-episode seasons have been a source of frustration lately for streaming aficionados. Still, Black Doves did mostly wrap up the first-season revenge plot (and the mystery of who murdered Helen’s lover) with the suggestion that Helen will be heading deeper into her mercenary life.
Will There Be A Black Doves Season 2 On Netflix?
For sure, darlings.
Upon the first trailer’s release in early November, Netflix announced the second season renewal.
Now, will Sam be able to keep his promise to Michael and get out of the assassin life? Not a chance. But will the followup carry the same cozy holiday vibes as the debut? Please.
Black Doves also stars Sarah Lancashire, Andrew Buchan, Kathryn Hunter, Ella Lily Hyland, Gabrielle Creevy, Finn Bennett, Omari Douglas, Paapa Essiedu, Tracey Ullman, and Adam Silver.
Although we might not see the second season for awhile, there are plenty of charming interviews with Keira and Ben, like this Extra exchange where Keira drags Ben for having fewer fight scenes, and he admits that he got to “just swan in and shoot people.” Enjoy them below.