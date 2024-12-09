Will There Be A ‘Black Doves’ Season 2 On Netflix?

Black Doves landed on Netflix last week as the perfect pre-holiday gift for those who cannot get enough of the spy-series streaming rush. This friendship favoring, forgivably quirky, and lushly rendered series rolled out like a buddy comedy between the central spy, Helen (Keira Knightley), and her best-friend assassin with arguably too much of a moral compass, Sam (Ben Whishaw). He is lovely and surprisingly benevolent, and she got to pull off several John Wick like sequences, and the show is pretty darn perfect as a bingewatch other than one flaw: the season is only six episodes long.

Of course, it’s preferable to want more of a series than feel like too much padding exists, so six episodes was likely the right call to make with this show, even though six-episode seasons have been a source of frustration lately for streaming aficionados. Still, Black Doves did mostly wrap up the first-season revenge plot (and the mystery of who murdered Helen’s lover) with the suggestion that Helen will be heading deeper into her mercenary life.