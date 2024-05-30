If not, you might want to head outta here after this question:

Will There Be A ‘Hacks’ Season 4?

The quick answer would be “yes,” and fortunately, Max decided to let that revelation fly right after dropping a cliffhanger ending. That’s a much kinder approach than [cough] some other shows have taken to informing their audiences lately, and fans of Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder (and their re-upped dynamic) are will be reaping the benefits.

This news arrives following (as mentioned in the press release) word from Max that the series hit its highest viewership numbers over the past month, and Head of Max Original Programming Sarah Aubrey declared the following:

“We congratulate HACKS’ brilliant cast and crew, and our partners at Universal Television. HACKS is a masterfully crafted comedy delivering laughs and sharp insights about the vulnerability and joy of sharing a dream. The creative team behind this singular show is not only brilliant but also a joy to work with. We couldn’t be happier to give viewers another season with Deborah, Ava, and the rest of the HACKS family.”

Now, about that cliffhanger: good for Ava, right? Deborah would have never revitalized her career without Ava’s writing, and she damn well deserved the head-writer spot on Deborah’s late-night show. That’s especially the case because Ava chose to be loyal to Deborah and turn down another job, and man, this blackmail stuff has really come full circle after that lawsuit hell from the second season. And from the look on Deborah’s face, you could tell that she realized that Ava was really and truly her match. Let the fallout flow.

The formal social media announcement can be found below.