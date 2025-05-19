Will There Be A ‘Peaky Blinders’ Spin Off Series After The Movie?

Does this involve the persistent whispers of a spin off? Well, the Immortal Man movie has finished production, as acknowledged by Netflix , which hasn’t revealed recent updates on more, although BBC did (much earlier this year) cover Knight’s remarks about how the saga would have more life after the film. Now the chatter has started again with Knight seemingly unable to resist continued teasing, so let’s update the situation as it currently stands.

The upcoming Peaky Blinders movie is on the way to a streaming device (via Netflix and BBC) near you. This will happen without Arthur Shelby and a few other familiar faces as the gang maneuvers against the WWII backdrop, but series creator Steven Knight is already looking ahead to what comes after Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby comes together with a new generation.

Will There Be A Peaky Blinders Spin Off Series?

Yes, according to Knight, who confirmed to Birmingham Live that a new (sequel) series will happen and will (like the movie) shoot in Birmingham, England. The story will also pick in a post-WWII setting (the 1950s), and Knight wasn’t subtle in providing this information while flat-out declaring, “There is a new series.”

The series will carry on with the “next generation” of the gang because historical accuracy simply does not matter here (the Peaky Blinders actually lost power to a rival gang by the 1920s), and you know what? That’s alright. We should see some sort of baton passing happen during the movie (possibly to Barry Keoghan’s character, who is rumored to be Tommy’s illegitimate son, Duke Shelby), and then it might be off to the races.

While speaking with Birmingham Live, Knight left open the possibility that Cillian could surface in the spin off, but don’t believe it until you see it. Tommy Shelby might have been awful at taking a vacation, but he can’t live forever, especially with that risky lifestyle. At any rate, we’ll learn more about the Shelby fam’s future when the Peaky movie (co-starring new faces Tim Roth and Rebecca Ferguson) touches down on Netflix and BBC later this year.