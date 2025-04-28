Will There Be A ‘Ransom Canyon’ Season 2 On Netflix?

Naturally, the success of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone is inspiring other streamers to pounce upon the neo-Western craze, and Netflix stepped up with a few candidates. One of those shows, The Abandons, has hit some [cough] bumps in the road but should arrive… someday. Whereas Ransom Canyon arrived this month with the streaming service now reporting that at least 56 million hours were streamed during the first week of release.
The series stars Josh Duhamel as rancher Staten Kirkland with Minka Kelly as dance hall proprietor Quinn O’Grady, and in a press release from Netflix, showrunner April Blair previously hinted at themes that appeal to Yellowstone viewers. “At its core, Ransom Canyon isn’t just a town, it’s an idea,” Blair divulged. “It’s the painful longing for your first love. It’s the burning desire to protect your family. It’s cowboys and lovers, grifters and thieves. Lust, deceit, heartache, home. Ransom has it all.” And this formula worked, but of course, now viewers wonder if there will be followup after Quinn departed town for a new job, and Staten was working through revelations about his son’s death.
Will There Be A Ransom Canyon Season 2?
Netflix has not officially renewed the series yet, although Blair did tell TV Insider that writing is already in process, should the show continue, and viewers will likely experience a six-month time jump because “Quinn needs to go away and save her ranch, and we need to see what the implications are for that punch that Davis goads Staten into doing and what that plot between Davis and Staten’s father, the senator, is like.”
Meanwhile, Garrett Wareing (who portrays Lucas Russell) revealed to TV Line that not only does he want to return, but “I’d love to skinny dip again.” Hmm.