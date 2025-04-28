Will There Be A ‘Ransom Canyon’ Season 2 On Netflix?

Naturally, the success of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone is inspiring other streamers to pounce upon the neo-Western craze, and Netflix stepped up with a few candidates. One of those shows, The Abandons, has hit some [cough] bumps in the road but should arrive… someday. Whereas Ransom Canyon arrived this month with the streaming service now reporting that at least 56 million hours were streamed during the first week of release.

The series stars Josh Duhamel as rancher Staten Kirkland with Minka Kelly as dance hall proprietor Quinn O’Grady, and in a press release from Netflix, showrunner April Blair previously hinted at themes that appeal to Yellowstone viewers. “At its core, Ransom Canyon isn’t just a town, it’s an idea,” Blair divulged. “It’s the painful longing for your first love. It’s the burning desire to protect your family. It’s cowboys and lovers, grifters and thieves. Lust, deceit, heartache, home. Ransom has it all.” And this formula worked, but of course, now viewers wonder if there will be followup after Quinn departed town for a new job, and Staten was working through revelations about his son’s death.