The Taylor Sheridan Effect has unquestionably boosted Paramount Plus‘ popularity and caused envious side-eyes from other streaming services that want a slice of the Neo-Western pie. And speaking of Pie, that not only happens to be the name of Sons Of Anarchy showrunner Kurt Sutter’s podcast, but he had also hopped aboard the Western train with The Abandons, until that train abruptly came to a halt last fall.
To briefly recap, Sutter had not only written the epic series but appeared to be all-in while frequently sharing Instagram updates, yet last October, he abruptly pulled out of the show and hasn’t spoken of the issue since that time. NDAs are no doubt part of the picture (Sutter has had no issue speaking out in the past about his Mayans M.C. departure and even referred to himself as “an abrasive dick” in the aftermath of how he “ruffle[ed] a few mouse ears”), but here, he’s engaged in radio silence.
Since the cancellation, there hasn’t been much of an update on release plans since Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva had the October scoop on how “creative differences” led Sutter to depart with a week left of filming, which would finish with executive producers Rob Askins and Otto Bathurst at the helm. Hmm.
Will The Abandons Still Be Released By Netflix?
Nobody knows yet, and if they do, they aren’t talking. The series was rumored to have been planned for a Spring 2025 release, and that obviously isn’t going to happen. At the time of Sutter leaving the building, Deadline’s Andreeva even reported, “The swift action may also have been prompted by the tight production schedule as I hear The Abandons is targeted for an April launch, and all Netflix series need several months for dubbing before release.”
Six months later, and it’s mid-April with The Abandons nowhere to be seen on Netflix’s up-and-coming previews and release lists. The show will still surely come out because the cast is beyond impressive (Gillian Anderson, Lena Headey, Patton Oswalt, Nick Robinson, Ryan Hurst, Clayton Cardenas, and many more), but it’s also safe to say that there’s been some significant retooling at work, especially since Andreeva reported that episodes had been running up to two hours long, which yeah, is excessive for streaming.
From the show’s synopsis, which (apparently) hasn’t changed:
As a group of diverse, outlier families pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon, a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out. These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, “justice” is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law. The Abandons will explore that fine line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and the corrosive power of secrets, as this family fights to keep their land.
If and when The Abandons finds a release date, we’ll be as interested as you to hear it.