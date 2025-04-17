The Taylor Sheridan Effect has unquestionably boosted Paramount Plus‘ popularity and caused envious side-eyes from other streaming services that want a slice of the Neo-Western pie. And speaking of Pie, that not only happens to be the name of Sons Of Anarchy showrunner Kurt Sutter’s podcast, but he had also hopped aboard the Western train with The Abandons, until that train abruptly came to a halt last fall.

To briefly recap, Sutter had not only written the epic series but appeared to be all-in while frequently sharing Instagram updates, yet last October, he abruptly pulled out of the show and hasn’t spoken of the issue since that time. NDAs are no doubt part of the picture (Sutter has had no issue speaking out in the past about his Mayans M.C. departure and even referred to himself as “an abrasive dick” in the aftermath of how he “ruffle[ed] a few mouse ears”), but here, he’s engaged in radio silence.

Since the cancellation, there hasn’t been much of an update on release plans since Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva had the October scoop on how “creative differences” led Sutter to depart with a week left of filming, which would finish with executive producers Rob Askins and Otto Bathurst at the helm. Hmm.