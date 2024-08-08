Will There Be A Ted Lasso Season 4?

In 2020, Ted Lasso became the quiet, wholesome hit that everyone needed. Jason Sudeikis won a few awards, and suddenly everyone was into soccer (football??) and it was a whole thing! The next two season continued to follow Lasso as he managed the sports team while also dealing with his own internal problems and eating cookies (biscuits??).

Season three premiered last spring, and while it was never fully confirmed to be the final season, it sure felt like a farewell. The last episode was literally called “So Long, Farewell” so it seemed like that was it. But co-creator Bill Lawrence hasn’t given up yet.

In a new interview with Collider, Lawrence said that a fourth season isn’t fully off the table. “Groupthink sometimes happens, even without talking to each other, and every actor, actress, writer, producer on that show — and [we didn’t get] together and decide this was the message — we all loved the experience. As fans, we’d all kill if it was going again, but everybody would say the same thing, which is: whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we’re all down with it,” Lawrence said. “Not only is he the star, he’s the head writer, and he’s also the dude whose life just has to be completely overhauled and moved to a foreign country with young children.” Much like the plot of the show, huh?

If the show were to return,it would take some time and planning. Lawrence added, “It’s a big deal. So, as a fan, if someone’s like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna happen again,’ I’ll go nuts. As a partner, I’m down for whatever he wants to do.” Even if there is no more Lasso, there are plenty of quirky characters who could get their own show. Maybe a nice Roy Kent travel show, just for fun.

