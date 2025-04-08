The Bondsman arrived on Prime Video/Amazon less than a week ago, and it’s a justifiable streaming hit. The Kevin Bacon-starring show also has vague shades of Justified-lite going on (mostly in the framing, although the presence of Dewey Crowe actor Damon Herriman as Lucky doesn’t hurt) since Bacon portrays a resurrected bounty hunter of demons, who are not unlike the more cartoonish characters taken into custody by Raylan Givens, once upon a time.

Well, The Bondsman turned out to be a highly entertaining show from Blumhouse, and the first season finale reveals that Hub Halloran (Bacon) is entrenched in more nefarious mechinations than he ever imagined. The cliffhanger season finale ended with Hub at another crossroads after Lilith possesses his ex-wife, Maryanne (Jennifer Nettles), and he’s now faced with the choice of accepting an even weightier deal than the one he had with Satan. So naturally, people cannot get enough of this hellishly hot mess and want to know if Hub’s demon-plagued fate will continue.